“xHarnel”, the only Dominican to break the Guinness video game record

Video game influencer Harnel “xHarnel” Matías Nova Gómez attended the Guinness World Record to break the record for the largest projected video game screen at Tropicana Las Vegas Nevada. He was the only Latino and of Dominican nationality who, accompanied by four colleagues, managed to break the record.

xHarnel is a TikTok content creator and gaming personality, known for sharing competitive Garena Free Fire games on his account, where he has over 2 million followers.

Before fame, he developed a passion for gaming during childhood and decided to take advantage of social media exposure to make this a full-time career.

Nova Gomez, 20, is also the owner of a professional gaming organization known as Heptick Gaming, in which he has built a large community of guys looking to break into the professional gaming world.



massive projection

The massive projection installation was displayed on the side of the Club Tower of the Tropicana Hotel in Las Vegas and covered a total of 46,733.65 square feet, surpassing the previous record for Xbox Series X and Destiny 2: Beyond Light by more than double.

The event organizers are proud to have produced the highest number of lumens ever created by an array of projectors in the United States with more than 1.6 million lumens of light.