Xiaomi 12 beaten on time: the fight of the top-of-the-range smartphones 2022 ignites

Xiaomi 12 could lose one of the records conquered by its direct predecessor. The latest rumors reveal the release date of the next flagship Xiaomi smartphone

An unexpected third wheel could enter the struggle of processor-based smartphones Snapdragon 8 Gen1, undermining Xiaomi from the throne of the first brand to bring the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm to the market.

This is the latest indiscretion that is appearing in China, completely different from the rumors that have been chasing each other for some time now. If it is clear that Xiaomi 12 – and the related variants – will be embellished by the successor of the Snapdragon 888, the manufacturer from Shenzhen may however not be able to lead the way to the new generation of processors.

In fact, it would take the place of Xiaomi Motorola, which could present its first top-of-the-range Android smartphone of 2022 already in the coming weeks, animated by the SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen1. A surprise move compared to the multitude of rumors, but above all a clear message launched by the brand controlled by Lenovo in view of the coming year.

The anticipation of the competition clearly has a symbolic nature if nothing else and confirms the brand’s intention to make a strong voice even in the high-end sector, after the success achieved far and wide with the Moto G series.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Here are the Xiaomi smartphones that will be updated to the new MIUI 13

Xiaomi 12, that’s when it will come out

For its part, Xiaomi will be beaten only by a handful of weeks, if not days: according to the well-informed, the press conference for the presentation of Xiaomi 12 will be held in China next December 28. A few days before, however, the Moto Edge X, embellished with impressive technical specifications and painstaking attention to the aesthetic sector, as indeed the prerogative of the last generation model.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Samsung stronger than the chip crisis: the latest on the Galaxy S22

According to the leakster Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi’s answer will instead be twofold: next to 12, a more unpublished one should in fact debut 12X, featuring a 20 megapixel front camera, 50 megapixel main camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The Snapdragon 870 processor, the same already seen on many other Xiaomi smartphones, will animate the smartphone.