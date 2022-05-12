Xiaomi loses leadership of the smartphone market in Spain

Xiaomi had managed to stay for quite some time as the main company in the smartphone segment for Spain. However, during the first quarter of 2022 Samsung has taken this position from him.

Data on smartphone sales during the first three months of the year provided by Canalys consultancy, show Samsung as a leader with an annual growth of 8% and a market share of 33%. Followed by Xiaomi with a market share of 29% and a decrease of 26% that relegates it to second position.

Completing the TOP 3 Apple stands with a 15% share market with growth during this period of 14%. Closing the list, OPPO is in fourth position with a 7% share and also registering a negative growth of 34%, while Realme maintains its fifth position, registering a growth of 223% and a market share of 5%.

Despite the fact that during the first three months of the year Xiaomi has introduced the Xiaomi 12 series and the popular Redmi Note 11 in Spain, it seems that it has not helped him to maintain his first position. Flooding the market with new models every few weeks may no longer have the expected effect.

Inflation, the component crisis and the problems that Covid-19 is still experiencing in China have caused a overall drop in smartphone sales by 35% globally and 5% on average in Europe. The mid-range is still the one that tips the balance and despite the fact that Xiaomi maintains the same market share as it did a quarter ago, its prices have increased while Samsung has followed a more aggressive strategy with more competitive prices.

