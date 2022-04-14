Xolos vs. America will go on Fox Sports Premium; how much will it cost?

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.14.2022 07:46:42





In game of Day 14 of the Closure 2022, America visit this friday Xolos in a duel of teams that fight for a place in the playoffs and that will also be broadcast on the new Fox Sports channel.

The duel sounds like this weekend’s attractions, and in the first instance it was going to be exclusive for Fox Sports Premium, the new television service that has an extra cost.

The new channel can only be obtained à la carte in the different services of pay tvas well as in streaming on digital platforms Fox Sportsjoining the products already offered by the television station.

Where to watch Tijuana vs America?

The meeting will be held this friday april 15 in it hot stadium at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, and to be able to see it you had to hire Fox Sports Premiumsince initially it was going to be exclusively, but finally it was also scheduled in Fox Sport 2.

The cost of the new channel is 110 pesos monthly if you buy it through your service provider PayTV. Although in the case of Total Play, it is open for the first time during the months of April and May.

The other option is streaming via digital platformswhere you will contract the four channels dand Fox Sports for 130 pesos a month.