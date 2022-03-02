Yailin l”The Most Viral” surprises with a new look

The urban exponent Yailin “The Most Viral” He was seen on social networks without a wig and his look surprised everyone. In the images and videos shared on her platform, the young Dominican showed her true black hair that reaches shoulder level.

This image is one of the few that the interpreter of songs like “Leather” lets herself be seen a bit naturally, because she usually wears long wigs. In the comments of the publication, some of her followers compare her to Ana Carolina, a Dominican communicator and artist; and with the sisters kardashian by the style of makeup and its pronounced features.

Some of the images Yailin is in the company of her fiancé Anuel AA. And they are seen in a room sharing. The trap singer takes her hand and hugs her from behind, while Yailin takes a picture of her in her mirror.

Yailin, who turns everything she does into a topic of conversation after having a relationship with the Puerto Rican Anuel AAbecame known for her participation as a dancer in music videos of other urban exponents.

Then he took a leap in his career by collaborating and recording his own musical themes, but it is with his participation in the remix of “Chivirika” that he gained ground in the musical field.

The artist and influencer has drawn attention for her controversial and commented relationship, but also for the extravagant looks she boasts. She has been seen with blonde, reddish, black, and white hair.

With the new style, the singer has received compliments from her followers, who assure that she looks totally different and sophisticated.

“You look divine”, “that hair tone looks great on you”, “very pretty natural”, “Wow! you look beautiful Yailin ”, were some of the comments on social networks.