Yamaha new XMAX 300 / XMAX 300 Tech MAX

Let’s face it clearly: the constant talk of alternative means of mobility – scooters and the like – makes us forget the small boom that two wheels have been experiencing since the beginning of the year. Scooters, for example, travel with sales of + 25% in Italy in the first 9 months of 2021, with 132,000 registrations, but also motorcycles and mopeds follow the same trend. Returning to Yamaha, here (and we see it in the images) the new XMAX 300 Tech Max, the most distinctive version of the sport scooter thanks to the aluminum footrests and special finishes.

The brilliant 28 HP Euro 5 engine of the XMAX 300 is combined with a quality chassis, derived from TMAX so to speak, with a motorcycle-type fork, disc brakes with ABS and Traction Control. The sporty design imprint is marked by double LED headlights front and rear LED always, while the compartment under the saddle accommodates two full-face helmets. The equipment of Yamaha XMAX 300 includes the Smart Key ignition without key, the high quality instrument panel and the 12 V socket on the front panel, the comfortable seat with independent backrest for the rider.

Restyling of the model launched in 2017, Yamaha XMAX 300 model 2022 also comes with new colors, such as Icon Blue and for the Tech Max version the new Dark Petrol shade. The new Yamaha XMAX 300 will arrive in December, prices not yet formalized but certainly not under the 6,000 euros of the previous model.

In the special engines also the new XMAX 300 Tech MAX