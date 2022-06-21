Yanet García: the amount of money she earns on social networks in exchange for her poses

The model and influencer Yanet Garcia 31 years old is one of the most popular women on social media today. She accumulates more than 14 million followers from all latitudes on Instagram alone and for them she shares beauty tips, her best looks and her poses.

Yanet Garcia In addition, she has become popular on the social network ‘Only fans’ of exclusive content for adults and there she shares her best videos while showing off the most delicate lingerie and her worked figure as a result of her perseverance with physical exercise and good nutrition.

Yanet Garcia She began her career as a model but later became a host as the weather girl for the Telemundo station. She previously studied to be a public accountant in her hometown of Monterrey and now she has a healthy living couch specialization.

Janet Garcia. Source: instagram @iamyanetgarcia

The truth is that social networks are a business for Yanet Garcia and in them, in addition to showing beauty tips, healthy eating and physical routines, she teaches something about her life in New York, the city to which she moved a few months ago after separating from Lewis Howes.

Yanet Garcia He receives money for each user who subscribes to his account on social networks, approximately 20 dollars for each person, added to the material he sells for money both on Only Fans and on Instagram. It also advertises products for exchange or payment.