Yankees interested in Carlos Rodon and Yusei Kikuchi

The New York Yankees before the work stoppage they were interested in the services of Carlos Correa, Carlos Rodon and the japanese yusei kikuchiwith a view to obtaining them in the face of 2022. Everything indicates that when free agency opens, interest will continue in the MLB.

According to Jon Heyman, the team asked for the medical status of all those mentioned to see how they are in health and proceed to make offers, the Yankees obviously need an elite shortstop and Carlos Correa is one of their priorities after seeing how Corey Seager and Marcus Semien left with the Rangers.

As many know, Carlos Correa he’s one of the top free agents available after finishing fifth in AL MVP voting last season. The 27-year-old cut batting to 279. with 366 OBP and 468 SLUG, adding 26 home runs, 34 doubles and 92 RBIs for the Houston Astros.

However, the Yankees have been monitoring a left arm to add to the rotation. So far the only left-handed starters they have are Nestor Cortes Jr and Jordan Montogomery.

Charles Rodon It sounds very familiar because recently, his wife flirted with the Yankees, hinting that she wanted to see her husband play for them. Rodon has had an injury-hit career, but there’s no denying he’s coming off a good season in the MLB:

Statistics of Carlos Rodon in 2021

24 games, 132.2 IP, 2.37 ERA, 2.65 FIP, 3.17 xFIP, 12.6 K/9, 2.4 BB/9, 4.9 fWAR. Rodon is 29 years old, measures 6’3 with 210 pounds and has 7 seasons in the Majors.

While, on the other hand, yusei kikuchi It’s also sounded like the New York Mets, who are interested in a left-handed arm to go along with right-handers Jacob Degrom, Max Scherzer, Taijuan Walker and Carlos Carrasco.

Yusei numbers in 2021.

In the 2021 MLB season, he posted a 7-9 record, a 4.41 ERA in 29 starts, a 1.32 WHIP, and a total of 163 strikeouts. Kikuchi is 30 years old, 6’0 feet with 190 pounds, has 3 seasons of experience in the Majors and 8 in the Japanese League.

It is very likely that if they sign Rodon they will not go for Kikuchi, and vice versa. But Correa is an option to follow.

(Actual baseball news: new daily feature during lockout) Yankees requested/received medicals for free agents Carlos Correa, Carlos Rodon and Yusei Kikuchi pre lockout. Smart to cover bases since 2nd free agency will be frenzied. SS/SP r needs but they do have 2 good SS prospects. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 9, 2022

