Yawns in Sinner’s face: Medvedev in the storm

TURIN – Jannik Sinner lost the confrontation with Medvedev 2-1 at Atp Finals . During the third set of the match in Turin, some attitudes of the Russian tennis player attracted the attention of Italian fans, who did not appreciate the behavior of the number 2 in the world and criticized him on social networks. Medvedev, in the third set, was annoyed and seemed to want to end the match as soon as possible. In fact, first he started serving first and second without ever stopping and then he downright yawned in the face of the blue tennis player. He seemed to provoke Sinner and no longer want to play the match.

Sinner: “Incorrect Medvedev? Big word”

“A little incorrect Medvedev? Wrong is a big word, in the end he won the game. I hope to play with him again when the game counts, then let’s see what he does. If it is right or not I don’t want to say it, in the meantime today he won so he was good. It is not easy to play with a younger one, at home, with the public pushing. Even though he is number two in the world. I was good at staying there and lengthening the game, today he didn’t turn towards us. He is number two in the world and there is a reason“. Sinner said this at a press conference after the defeat against Medvedev and the elimination from the ATP Finals about the attitude of the Russian in the batting rounds.