Yennier Canó was finally able to pitch in her GL debut

Photo of James James32 mins ago
On Wednesday night, 28-year-old Cuban right-hander Yennier Canó took the mound for the top of the fourth inning after his contract was drafted for the first time earlier that day by the Minnesota Twins.

But just before he could throw the first pitch of his career, lightning flashed in the sky over Target Field and a rain delay was ordered, with the game later called off. It resumed today Thursday and resulted in a defeat of the Minnesota Twins by score of 11-3 against Houston Astros:

Here’s the weird twist: Because Cano had been announced as the new pitcher and entered the system, Wednesday will go down in the record books as his MLB debut even though he never threw a pitch, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Given his second chance at major league life (today), Cano retired the first six batters he faced before getting into trouble in the sixthwhen left-hander Kyle Tucker hit a leadoff home run, Jose Siri and Maldonado followed with back-to-back one-out singles before Cano was carried out of the box after 2 1/3 innings.

You can also read: Cuban MLB Yennier Cano makes history with her GL debut with Twins despite never throwing a single pitch

He was charged with three runs when Siri and Maldonado scored as part of a six-run rally from Houston. But as of Wednesday night, while Cano’s debut was in limbo, it was part of a very unique rarity in baseball history, and it will likely be an experience he won’t soon forget.

Raphael Martinez

I am a fan of the King of Sports, especially the Boston Red Sox in MLB and all Mexican baseball in general. This profession has given me the opportunity to cover major events such as the Caribbean Series, LMB All Star, LMP (uninterruptedly since 2009), signatures of important players. I had the chance to attend the 2013 World Classic in Arizona, USA, although as a fan. Apart from this beautiful sport, I love basketball, where I have also narrated games and even an NBA friendly 10 years ago, but I have baseball in my veins. Degree in Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS) , from which I graduated in 2011. I was born in Mazatlán, Sinaloa and started in the world of sports journalism in 2004 in the newspaper El Sol de Mazatlán, where I was a baseball columnist and a reporter at the same time. In January 2009 I arrived at El Debate as a journalist reporter and it was almost six years (in the first stage), until in November 2014 I emigrated to the radio providing my services at Línea Directa-Grupo RSN. My cycle there ended in July 2019 and a few days later, El Debate gave me another opportunity to work and opened the doors for me again. This is how I came to Al Bat, where I have been since 2019 as a web journalist.

