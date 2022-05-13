Yennier Canó was finally able to pitch in her GL debut

On Wednesday night, 28-year-old Cuban right-hander Yennier Canó took the mound for the top of the fourth inning after his contract was drafted for the first time earlier that day by the Minnesota Twins.

But just before he could throw the first pitch of his career, lightning flashed in the sky over Target Field and a rain delay was ordered, with the game later called off. It resumed today Thursday and resulted in a defeat of the Minnesota Twins by score of 11-3 against Houston Astros:

Here’s the weird twist: Because Cano had been announced as the new pitcher and entered the system, Wednesday will go down in the record books as his MLB debut even though he never threw a pitch, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Given his second chance at major league life (today), Cano retired the first six batters he faced before getting into trouble in the sixthwhen left-hander Kyle Tucker hit a leadoff home run, Jose Siri and Maldonado followed with back-to-back one-out singles before Cano was carried out of the box after 2 1/3 innings.

He was charged with three runs when Siri and Maldonado scored as part of a six-run rally from Houston. But as of Wednesday night, while Cano’s debut was in limbo, it was part of a very unique rarity in baseball history, and it will likely be an experience he won’t soon forget.