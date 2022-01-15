Yes Paris, it’s again the podium on the Lauberhorn! In Wengen Kriechmayr triumphs over Feuz and it is controversial …

The second descent, the complete one on the legendary Swiss track, sees Domme treating himself to a third place that is worth regaining the red bib. The Austrian, without having competed in the tests, wins in front of the home idol and King of Lauberhorn. Odermatt, 2 cents from the podium, disappoints Kilde. And Carlo Janka greets everyone.

The real Lauberhorn never disappoints, and it was a real spectacle even today along the more than 4 km of the bis descent of Wengen, the sixth specialty event for the men’s World Cup.

He arrives precisely in the race that he should not have played, given that he was prevented by the Austrian health authorities from leaving his country until the eve of the super-g, due to a controversial positivity at Covid, thus skipping the two tests on Tuesday and Wednesday. Vincent Kriechmayr’s first hit of the season. Let alone, in the Swiss house and beating (by 34 cents) the King of this track, that Beat Feuz who even today loses the possibility of signing poker like Franz Klammer, the controversies that have already begun to flare up.

Nothing to say about the performance of the world champion (today at the tenth gem in CdM, the fourth downhill and the second in Wengen after 2019), he was the only champion who at this moment proposes the queen discipline, not to be wrong practically nothing for almost two and a half minutes of the race, despite giving more than 50 cents to Feuz in the upper section of the run. It is precisely the Swiss who has the greatest regrets for a few too many smears before the Hanneg-schuss, errors that have not prevented him from getting on the podium for the umpteenth time, ahead of Dominik Paris by a tenth.

Here it is, the second top 3 on the Lauberhorn for the blue champion, after the 2nd place in 2020 just behind Feuz: if we want, even Domme can complain for having finished very long before the Hundschopf, also suffering on the Kernen-S, not done at yesterday’s levels, but otherwise his performance was really of quality and it is worth regaining the red bib, even if the downhill classification remains an incredible battle, with Kilde and Feuz at -11 pt, before the double of Kitz (and there is no need to add anything else thinking of Paris on the Streif …).

Just two cents from the Italjet captain comes a Marco Odermatt for whom the adjectives are finished: absolute debut on the Lauberhorn complete, after yesterday’s 2nd place, and fourth place for the absolute ruler of the World Cup. Fifth Matthias Mayer, 51 cents from his compatriot in triumph, ahead of Martin Cater (great race of the Slovenian, 6th at + 0 “66), while he disappointed the one who today wore the red bib for the first time, an Aleksander Aamodt Kilde condemned by moving to Kernen-S and at the end 7th with 98 cents behind.

Behind Rogentin, eighth and very good also because with the bib 21 the snow had already heated up a lot and it was not easy to make the time, again Austria with Striedinger, Franz and Hemetsberger, then Christof Innerhofer for a 12th place below expectations. “Inner” was in full swing up to the Hundschopf, then he made a mistake in the most congenial stretch for him, finally finishing at 1 ”85 from Kriechmayr.

Even today it was a difficult race for Marsaglia and Casse, at the end 28th and 29th, on the day of Carlo Janka’s farewell to the white circus, who tried up to the Hundschopf, only to get up again after the Hanneg-schuss and finish his last World Cup race in parade, in front of the Swiss people. Chapeau.

Other blue placings: Lele Buzzi must once again postpone the appointment with the first points of the season, with Sappada 40th at 4 ”52, same Pietro Zazzi 44th at 5” 09, while Guglielmo Bosca left immediately.

The conclusion of the four days of Wengen? Sunday with the slalom.

MEN’S DESCENT – Wengen

1st Vincent Kriechmayr in 2’26 ”09

2nd Beat Feuz + 0 “34

3rd Dominik Paris + 0 ”44

4th Marco Odermatt + 0 ”46

5th Matthias Mayer + 0 ”51

6th Martin Cater + 0 ”66

7th Aleksander Aamodt Kilde + 0 “98

8th Stefan Rogentin + 1 ”36

9th Otmar Striedinger + 1 ”67

10 ° Max Franz + 1 “77

12th Christof Innerhofer + 1 ”85

28th Matteo Marsaglia + 3 “32

29th Mattia Casse + 3 “51

40th Emanuele Buzzi + 4 ”52

44 ° Pietro Zazzi + 5 “09

DNF Guglielmo Bosca