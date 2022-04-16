you can apply for a monthly allowance if you have these health problems

Not everyone knows that the INPS recognizes a disability allowance also for these symptoms. To get it, however, you need to submit an application, here’s what they are and how to do it.

Many people, due to physical or mental handicaps, are unable to perform many daily activitiesfor this reason the state tries to protect them with monthly aid.

Here are the pathologies with which you can apply for the disability allowance

There are several problems for which it is possible to request the disability allowance, among the many include the pathologies inherent to the thyroid gland.

For the uninitiated, it is a rather disabling disease that more and more people are suffering from. Precisely for this reason, the law provides in some cases for an invalidity pension.

In the presence of certain conditions it is possible to apply in order to benefit from them, obviously these symptoms must be ascertained by a medical commission.

The thyroid is essential for the proper functioning of the metabolismfor this reason one of its malfunctions, that is hyperthyroidismi.e. excessive hormone production, or hypothyroidism, or a lack of them, can have very negative effects. In these cases, those affected can request the completion of the medical procedure to be recognized the condition of disability.

Obviously, the amount that can be benefited will be paid based on the severity of the disease, for example in a case of 100% disability it could be a monthly figure of 291.69 euros for 13 months.

