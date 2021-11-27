“You can see that his hand is there. It’s not easy to train a big for a reason! “

On the day of Venice-Inter, the great ex Alvaro Recoba was interviewed by The Gazzetta dello Sport.

The “chino” recounted his arrival at Venice and talked about today’s Inter and Simone Inzaghi.

Here are his words:

In 1999 I arrived in the Lagoon: what do you remember?

“We were almost relegated. We all took risks: me, the coach Novellino, the president Zamparini, the managing director Marotta, but from there a magnificent ride was born, an incredible second round. Just think that up until that moment I had never set foot in the city and it was nice to discover it a little at a time: I trained and lived in Mestre, but I cut out a weekly lunch in Venice with my wife. Living there, perhaps, you do not grasp the beauty, you almost come to think that everything is normal, but Venice is not normal. It is pure magic“

THEn this Inter there is the manager who chose it then:

“Beppe Marotta was and is a decent person. In Venice you already saw balance, the ability to find solutions, to unite clubs and players: at the time we had a slightly crazy coach and a slightly crazy president, but he kept everything up with a low profile. The nice thing is that he hasn’t changed: sometimes when you increase in level and power, you become another person and instead he is the same as 23 years ago, humble and professional. Even if he won everything at Juve and now he has put Inter back on their feet. I remember once “Zampa” said to me: “If you mark you can take whatever you want in the shop”. I scored and took out a gigantic TV, the largest in the world. When Beppe saw her, he said: “Chino, this is too much …”“.

Now you have chosen Inzaghi for the post-Conte: right choice?

“Beyond the results, you immediately realize that there is an idea, a hand, a job behind it. He can still fight for the Scudetto and in Europe he can also lead the way. Also because, in general, it is not easy to train a big one and, in this case, it is even more difficult to live up to those who preceded him.“.

How did you experience the Nerazzurri’s turbulent summer?

“I didn’t follow the transfer market for two days and then I read on the Internet that Lukaku ended up at Chelsea… And first Hakimi at Paris Saint Germain! The club may have been forced to make these choices, but they immediately reinvented the team well. They made it competitive again, starting with Dzeko who is giving his experience. In football, at times, you may think that someone is irreplaceable, but it never is if the team is behind it“.

How far can Lautaro go?

“I only know that he scores, almost always, and this gift is not for everyone. It is useless to hide, sooner or later a world superbig will arrive with a super offer. This does not mean that it will go away for sure, but it is an eventuality to be taken into consideration. I would like him in Milan for ten years, but it won’t be easy to keep him. The only thing Inter can do at the moment is to pamper him, as is done with special players“.

The Uruguayan flag in Milan now has it Vecino, who does not seem too happy with the bench: what would you suggest?

“I played in Uruguay with Matias: he is mature by now, he knows well that you are at the top at Inter and therefore you can also end up on the bench. I can’t imagine him staying in one place just for money: if he has the chance to play it he will stay, otherwise he will look elsewhere, even if it is difficult to level up.“.

You also played with the Venezia coach, who has a surname that is dear to you …

“With Paolo Zanetti I was in Turin: even if I did badly on the pitch, I have good memories of him and of all the people from the grenade. With Javier, of course, the relationship is special: he was the most important teammate in Milan. As soon as he arrived, without knowing me, he welcomed me into his home for three months: who would have ever done such a thing? If he returned to the field today, for me he would play without problems in Serie A“.

What do you think of the left-handers in the Nerazzurri? Does he see himself in anyone?

“Bastoni, Kolarov and Dimarco kick very well, but it is useless to make comparisons. Dimarco will never score my goals, but in the area he scores much better than me …“.



