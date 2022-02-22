You can travel to Dubai to learn about bitcoin with this Binance contest

Key facts: Ticket, hotel accommodation and free food is what Binance offers as a prize to the winners.

Attendees will be able to learn from professionals about trading, investing, NFT and metaverses.

Being able to visit the city of Dubai to learn about bitcoin, NFTs and metaverses seems like an unattainable luxury. However, the cryptocurrency exchange Binance wants to fulfill this wish for three of its users. This is how the company promises in a press release, where they detail that they will hold three contests to celebrate their next “Binance Blockchain Week” conference.

The event, which commemorates its 2022 edition, It will last three days and will be held in the luxurious city of the United Arab Emirates. The exact date of the meeting will be from March 28 to 30 of the current year, and will bring together several experts from the cryptocurrency ecosystem to discuss the current and future of the industry. Among the topics to be discussed, investment in cryptocurrencies and their trading stand out, as well as games in blockchain, NFT and metaverses.

Those who are interested in attending will be able to purchase tickets to the event directly from the Binance website (when the launch becomes official). Nevertheless, There is also the option to enter a series of contests that will award three people with the chance to attend “Binance Blockchain Week” with all expenses paid.

In this sense, the winners will receive a round trip ticket in economy class, 7 days in a hotel selected by the company and 100 dollars a day to cover all food expenses. This money will be deposited in the company’s token (BNB) in the account of the winning users. The company will not be responsible for the costs of the visa, swab test and transportation to the airport.

What do I have to do to travel to Dubai?

One of the ways to earn this trip is by trading cryptocurrencies on the Binance platform. As detailed on its website, anyone who operates in the exchange’s spot market with any of the pairs listed by the company has the possibility of being the winner of the trip if they fill out a form requesting it.

The winner of this category will be the person who achieves the highest Return on Investment (ROI) in the spot market from February 11 to the next 25 of this month.. ROI is a term used in the world of finance to indicate a metric that measures how much an investment has grown in a given time. In the case of this contest, if you are a regular user of Binance and you trade, you will have to be the person who generates the highest capital growth in the next few days with your investments.

Dubai is a city famous for its luxurious lifestyle, impressive architecture and technological development

If trading is not your thing, but friends are, then the next modality will be your favorite to compete. The exchange agrees to pay seven days of stay in Dubai for the person who gets the most referrals for the platform. That is, the user who manages to promote the platform service among their close circle.

Among the rules of this contest it is highlighted that Only the participant who achieves the highest number of real referrals will be counted as the winner.. This means that people who join the platform through its promotion will have to register with Binance, complete the identification process of their identity and deposit at least 15 dollars in the app.

Finally, for those who are good at creating videos for Youtube and have a large number of subscribers, also they will be able to travel to Dubai with all payment if they make a video of more than 3 minutes in length promoting the use of the exchange. The winner will be the person who has the most views on their video, which must have referral links and have the conference hashtag.

Among the conditions that the contestants must meet, they must mainly be active and verified users of the platform. In addition, residents of countries such as Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela, Uruguay, Chile, El Salvador, among others. All corporate accounts, or those managed by cryptocurrency brokers, are excluded.