“You were my childhood!” said Viola Davis. This is how Olivia Newton-John is fired in Hollywood | People | Entertainment

Hollywood, the world of music and the entertainment industry in general mourned the death of the singer and actress on Monday Olivia Newton-John at the age of 73, after more than three decades fighting breast cancer.

John Travolta, his partner in the eternal musical “Grease” (1978), was one of the first to dedicate a few words to his co-star: “My dear Olivia, you made our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you very much. We’ll see each other further down the road and we’ll be together again. Yours, from the first moment I saw you and forever.”

Olivia Newton-John: In addition to ‘Grease’, she also participated in ‘Xanadu’, ‘Tal para cual’, ‘It’s My Party’ and other films

Travolta closed his message, posted on Instagram, with a “your Danny, your John”, in reference to the character he played in the film, remembered by countless actors, filmmakers and artists as one of his greatest inspirations.

A few minutes after learning of his death, the director of “Grease”, Randal Kleisersent a statement to the newspaper The Hollywood Reporter in which He claimed to be “heartbroken” and recalled their 40 years of friendship.

“She was unique and kind. During more than four decades of friendship, she exuded nothing but love for everyone she met. Olivia was exactly as you imagined her. I will miss her forever,” he added.

‘Grease’ star Olivia Newton-John dies after battling breast cancer

Viola Davis, Antonio Banderas, George Takei, Mia Farrow and James Gunn They were some of the names of the show that joined the condolences.

“My first crush as a child. I loved ‘Grease’ and his music, and coincidentally I also bought and lived for a while in the house he built in Malibu. Rest in peace,” said the filmmaker. James Gunn, director of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “The Suicide Squad”.

The actress Viola Davis he also highlighted Newton-John’s influence on his youth: “You were my childhood! Your talent, poise and beauty. God bless your family, thank you for creating everlasting memories!

neither was missing George Takei, one of the stars of “Star Trek”, who called Newton-John an “icon” and lamented that he was gone “so soon” at 73 years old”. “Know that we will always be hopelessly dedicated to you, Olivia. Rest in song and joy.”

The Spanish Antonio Banderas shared several scenes of the actress in “Grease” and “Xanadu” while asking her to rest in peace, something that actress Jane Lynch also did, who performed one of Newton-John’s hymns, “Physical”, in a chapter of “Glee” to which the singer attended as a guest.

For her part, the singer Melissa Etheridge noted that Newton-John was “one of the first to call” when she was diagnosed with cancer. “What a beautiful woman and what a special talent.”

The Hollywood Academy also spokewhich awards the Oscars annually, emphasizing that “Grease” was not only the highest-grossing film of 1978, but that “forever” became “the word”, in relation to the romance of the musical’s protagonists.

Born in the United Kingdom, but raised in Australia, Newton-John (Cambridge, 1948) developed her career in show business as a singer, with hits such as “If Not for You”, “Let Me Be There” and “Have You Never Been Mellow”, although his name was immortalized in Hollywood when he starred in “Grease”, which became the highest grossing musical of the 20th century.

The singer began in the world of music in the 1960s, but her first approach to the charts was not until 1971 with her version of “If Not for You”, a single composed by Bob Dylan, which also recorded George Harrison.

After collaborating with stars of the time such as Cliff Richard, Newton-John won his first Grammy in 1973. for his debut album “Let Me Be There”, in the country music category. A year later, she represented the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Throughout her career, which later leaned more towards pop, the singer achieved five number ones on the American charts, including her classics “Physical,” “Have You Never Been Mellow” and “You’re the One That I Want”, the latter part of the Grease soundtrack. (YO)