Young people do not see much interest in the metaverse

The metaverse is still in its infancy, even if the large groups already see it as the last playground for new generations. Are they ready to migrate into these virtual universes? Nothing is less certain, according to an American study.

Not a day goes by without a company announcing its entry into the metaverse, this immersive universe that promises to be the next generation of the Internet, according to its supporters. Many see it as an opportunity to expand their income while getting closer to the Zs, their favorite target. The investment bank Piper Sandler questioned 7,100 American teenagers with an average age of 16 about their relationship with this emerging sector.

It is clear that it does not pique their interest. Half of respondents said they were unsure or had no intention of buying a device to access the metaverse for the time being. Only 9% plan to get a virtual reality headset in the coming months. However, all “hope” is not lost: a quarter of respondents (26%) have equipment ad hoc and a third of these teenagers use it occasionally to explore this virtual world where you can buy a replica of Paris Hilton’s hip bag, for example.

These figures cast a shadow over the plans of Meta (ex-Facebook) and other companies that have made it their mission to contribute to the emergence of the metaverse. Mark Zuckerberg’s group recently announced its desire to offer content creators the possibility of selling virtual objects to users of Horizon Worlds, its main augmented reality platform.

Although young Americans do not yet show great interest in this technology, they could enter it through the prism of video games. 68% of teenagers surveyed by Piper Sandler describe themselves as gamers, an ideal target for companies wishing to invest in the metaverse. If this digital space of the future is still in its infancy, video game players have already given it a certain depth. The proof with Fortnite which for two years now has hosted virtual concerts by international stars such as Travis Scott, Zara Larsson and Ariana Grande. Mega-events followed each time by tens of millions of players.