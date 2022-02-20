your beauty routine and tips for healthy skin

The great business adventure beauty From actress/singer Selena Gomez, if you haven’t already met her, it’s called Rare Beauty and ranges from lightweight foundations to dewy blush formulas and liquid eyeliner. It is available at Sephora for those who want to discover the entire line.

If you thought this was just another celebrity makeup line, think again after learning that Selena, who has been outspoken about her mental health struggles and how important mental health awareness is, has decided earmark 1% of all product sales—plus funds raised by partners—to their Rare Impact Fund to support mental health services.

She also started the line with the goal of “being an accessory to complement what is beautiful in you,” as she told Vogue. The collection certainly embodies this sentiment, with subtle terracotta-toned eyeshadows, dewy blush and shimmering lip balms. And while she’s definitely learned a thing or two about makeup after years at the hands of makeup artists on set, she admitted that It wasn’t until recent years that she realized how important skin care is. And this is exactly what she does in her beauty routine.

You never go to bed with makeup

When asked by ELLE in 2016 what was the worst beauty advice she’d ever heard, she said it’s okay to sleep in makeup. “I just can’t understand when—no offense—people have to wear makeup all the time, and they’ll be like, ‘Oh, you can sleep with a tinted moisturizer or self-tanner on your face and wake up fine.'” In my case, I think that’s not my vibe, plus I get breakouts. I can’t sleep with things on my body or with color because it worries me. It’s not my style.”

Believes that skin care is a form of self-care

“When you take care of your skin, you are taking care of your body, your mind and your soul, because I believe that everything is connected”Selena told Vogue. “I’ve noticed that when I’m stressed or something like that, I tend to have more breakouts or if I get lazy with my routine. So I feel like it’s become a part of it and I just deal with what I have that day. “

She doesn’t let an outbreak get her down

Selena was asked by ELLE if you have any tips or ways to fix pimples for a red carpet event or photo shoot and the actress’s response was simple: “No, because life is life.”

SPF is applied every day

“I like to put on sunscreen factor because it’s not only important to keep my skin fresh, but because I have lupus. So being in the sun is, you know, a little hard for me,” Selena told Vogue. Lupus can appear as a butterfly-shaped rash after being in the sun. Selena’s SPF of choice: Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30.

Believe in the power of makeup

Referring to her role in the development of Rare Beauty, Selena told the header: “I was very involved in the whole process because I also care a lot about mental health, and I think it’s a part of your self-esteem. It’s a part of how you see yourself and you shouldn’t have to put on makeup to look like that, but makeup It’s not a joke. It’s actually beautiful and it’s wonderful. And it brings people together. And I have a lot of respect for that community because it’s really art.”

But he shared with Into The Gloss in 2014 that he also learned from his mother and grandmother. “less is more, you never want to look like you’re soaking wet”.

Apply a mist before foundation

Although Rare is mostly made up of color products, there is one skincare item that has made its way into the line and that is the Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Prime + Set Mist.

“I use the Always An Optimist spray because it has several ingredients that give you a fresh look and provide you with hydration”Selena said to Allure. Those ingredients include restorative niacinimide, hydrating sodium hyaluronate, and a blend of botanicals that help soothe. “Plus, it smells like a spa.”

She feels more beautiful when she is surrounded by the people she loves.

“I think that’s when you can completely let your guard down and it doesn’t matter, you know, how I look, it’s definitely how I feel around those people.”Selena shared at a previous launch event attended by WH for the launch of Rare in the United States. “My friends aren’t really connected to this world, so they’re really excited about things and talk to me like it’s just another day at work. And I think that makes me feel good.”

