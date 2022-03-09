your floor is getting higher

For the past five weeks, the price of bitcoin (BTC) has shown that it is holding steady above a new low of $37,000. That figure has been the minimum it has touched during this period and, in addition, it has been progressively climbing that support line a little more each week. In the last one, for example, its minimum was on March 7 for USD 38,076.

This new bottom demonstrates that the bitcoin price has held a new support level that is well above its lowest point so far in 2022.. Until then, its lowest price of the year was on January 22, when it hit $35,180, according to CoinGecko. That amount represents almost half of the historical maximum it has reached, which was USD 67,617 on November 8, 2021.

Since its all-time high in November, the price of bitcoin has had several corrections and progressively fell until the last few weeks in which its minimum has been established. According Bitcoin Archivethis movement seems similar to the one that the cryptocurrency has had from May to July 2021, as seen in the following chart.

Advertising

Since November, the price of bitcoin is making a movement similar to the one that occurred in May-July 2021. Source: Twitter.

Is $37,000 the bottom price of bitcoin?

Last May, the price of bitcoin started to fall until slightly stabilizing in mid-July, when it hit a low of $29,971. According to Bitcoin Archive, that movement looks similar to the current one, which suggests that it could be forming a bottom and starting to increase in price. Something that happened in July when it started to rise until it reached its all-time high in November.

Although he warns that, if it begins to rise, this low would have touched a floor higher than that of that moment and for a longer time. It precisely indicates that the current price drop of bitcoin has been 41% in 119 days, while the previous one was 47% in a margin of 98 days.

The current drop in the price of bitcoin is less than the one it had in May-July 2021. Source: Twitter.

If these predictions are true, USD 37,000 could be the minimum price to pay for a bitcoin on this day and we would not see values ​​lower than this. However, everything will depend on whether this new support level holds and traders defend it with their trading.

Advertising

The bitcoin price floor is rising

Different analysts agree with Bitcoin Archive that bitcoin could rise in price if it does not drop from the minimum floor that has been rising for the last five weeks.

Analyst Jimbo, for example, warned on March 7 via Twitter that another four-hour bullish oversold has been made. By this he means that the traders have made a strong selling action, which caused the price to drop sharply to a stop point and rise when they start to buy.

The analyst indicates that the oversold is something that the last two times it happened (at the end of January and February) it marked a bottom in the price and then it rose above $40,000. That is, if it acts the same, could make a rebound effect by increasing its price again.

Advertising

Furthermore, Jimbo warns that it is happening at higher prices every time, which would suggest that the bottom of bitcoin is rising. This is what Negentropic, co-founders of Glassnode, believes, although they think that the price could fall if it does not continue to grow.

Negentropic said two days before by the same social network that bitcoin is at a critical level. They consider which is oversold and trending up. For this reason, they estimate that, if the price does not exceed USD 40,000, the support will drop to USD 34,000-36,000. Something that would position it below the floor where it has remained for the last five weeks above USD 37,000.

Although exceeding the USD 40,000 mark would not be far from reality, considering that last week it far exceeded that figure, as CriptoNoticias reported. What it has not yet achieved in the last month is to break through the USD 45,000 barrier, which has formed a strong resistance.