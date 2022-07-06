your preferences will tell us if you’re more Emma Watson or Hermione Granger
By Marion LeCoq
Are you a fan of Harry Potter and in particular the character of Hermione Granger? So choose your favorite series from the list and we’ll tell you if you look more like Emma Watson or the smartest witch of her generation!
You prefer :
Lucifer
The 100
You prefer :
Lost
breaking Bad
You prefer :
Elite
Stranger Things
You prefer :
Veronica Mars
Riverdale
You prefer :
Orange is the New Black
vikings
You prefer :
Once Upon A Time
Desperate Housewives
You prefer :
The Boys
The Flash
Emma Watson
Empathetic, involved and creative, you’re more like Emma Watson!
Hermione Granger
Intelligent, applied and courageous, like Hermione Granger!
