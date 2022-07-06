Entertainment

your preferences will tell us if you’re more Emma Watson or Hermione Granger

By Marion LeCoq

Are you a fan of Harry Potter and in particular the character of Hermione Granger? So choose your favorite series from the list and we’ll tell you if you look more like Emma Watson or the smartest witch of her generation!

You prefer :

Lucifer

Lucifer

The 100

The 100

You prefer :

Lost

Lost

breaking Bad

breaking Bad

You prefer :

Elite

Elite

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

You prefer :

Veronica Mars

Veronica Mars

Riverdale

Riverdale

You prefer :

Orange is the New Black

Orange is the New Black

vikings

vikings

You prefer :

Once Upon A Time

Once Upon A Time

Desperate Housewives

Desperate Housewives

You prefer :

The Boys

The Boys

The Flash

The Flash

Emma Watson

Empathetic, involved and creative, you’re more like Emma Watson!

Hermione Granger

Intelligent, applied and courageous, like Hermione Granger!

