Yuliett Torres shows off her “little treasure” by the pool

The faithful fan of Atlas de Guadalajara, influencer and model, Yuliett Torres showed off her tremendous attributes in her most recent postcard, where she posed in the hottest position by the pool.

Through her official Instagram account, the faithful red and black fan shared a series of postcards where she raised the temperature, a publication that was soon filled with likes and comments.

Also read: Club América will not negotiate the transfer of Henry Martín with Chivas

“Live from @camsoda today at 9:00 p.m. Cd.Mx, I wait for you loves” shared the red and black.

Yulieth has gained great popularity on social networks due to her statuesque beauty and her fitness life tips captivating millions of followers, as she usually conquers them with this type of postcards where she shows her most daring side

Due to these publications, her enormous physical attributes, in addition to her great engagement on social networks, Yulieth was named as the true Mexican Kim Kardashian, dethroning the famous Fox Sports host, Jimena Sánchez.