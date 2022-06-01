Entertainment

Yuliett Torres shows off her “little treasure” by the pool

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

The faithful fan of Atlas de Guadalajara, influencer and model, Yuliett Torres showed off her tremendous attributes in her most recent postcard, where she posed in the hottest position by the pool.

Through her official Instagram account, the faithful red and black fan shared a series of postcards where she raised the temperature, a publication that was soon filled with likes and comments.

Also read: Club América will not negotiate the transfer of Henry Martín with Chivas

“Live from @camsoda today at 9:00 p.m. Cd.Mx, I wait for you loves” shared the red and black.

Yulieth has gained great popularity on social networks due to her statuesque beauty and her fitness life tips captivating millions of followers, as she usually conquers them with this type of postcards where she shows her most daring side

Due to these publications, her enormous physical attributes, in addition to her great engagement on social networks, Yulieth was named as the true Mexican Kim Kardashian, dethroning the famous Fox Sports host, Jimena Sánchez.

Follow us on

Daniel Castaños, Bachelor of Communication Sciences, graduated from the Universidad Autónoma de Occidente, with experience in sports radio and television, was an intern at TV Azteca in Mexico City, loves, lives and breathes soccer, a faithful follower of Chivas Stripes from Guadalajara and Real Madrid, always objective and eager to improve. He is currently the editor of the Soy Fútbol page.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

Christian Nodal and his new tattoo (what does it mean, who did it and why do they link it with protection for warriors)

8 mins ago

Zendaya’s tender birthday wishes to Tom Holland

10 mins ago

Age of Evelyn Beltrán and Toni Costa: how old are the couple | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

19 mins ago

jury reaches verdict in libel trial

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button