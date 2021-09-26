Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick in a romantic comedy

Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick will hopefully share it for the first time after both have been appreciated by the general public for several feature films. He is the former High School Musical star, she is on the crest of the wave after the success of Pitch Perfect, now they will be co-stars in the comedy Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.

An unprecedented couple is ready to make us fall in love: Zac Efron (who has been having a lot of fun with comedies recently, see That awkward moment And Bad neighbors) And Anna Kendrick(princess in Into the Woods) joined the cast of Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. In the film, Efron and a brilliant Adam DeVine are the two immature brothers of the title who place an online ad to find a date for a wedding. The boys meet two girls who will make them change, mature and get them out of their obsession for the feasts.

Loading... Advertisements

Kendrick will be a wild girl with a romantic heart who will be paired with Efron, and not even on purpose, DeVine was previously her colleague on Pitch Perfect and the sequel, in theaters from May 21st. The comedy will be direct Jake Szymanski based on a screenplay by Andrew J. Cohen and Brendan O’Brien, authors of Bad Neighbors. For now, the Hollywood Reporter is not unbalanced on a possible release date of the film, but if you are curious to see this unprecedented couple in action, you just have to stay tuned to these frequencies.

Source: Hollywood Reporter