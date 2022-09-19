Zamora already has a Film Festival

Zamora already has its own film Festival, dedicated to the comedy to differentiate itself from other similar contests that already operate in the country. The Zamora Light Association, organizer of the I Zamora Enamora Comedy Film Festival has been in charge of presenting the contest that is being held this week, of the September 22 to 25, in the Ramos Carrion Theaterwith the screening of 15 short films, five films, with free entrance and presence of actors and directors for the talks, as well as a exposition of original parts used in the filming of outstanding films and television series, such as Hugo Weaving’s gun in The Matrix, Antonio Banderas’s coat in El Zorro or a clapperboard from Baywatch.

Zamora Film Festival: The seventh art stomps on

The Festival was presented by the director and secretary respectively of the Festival and the Luz de Zamora Association, the sayaguesa Mary Vega Y Jose Toribiotogether with the communication director of Caja Rural de Zamora, Daffodil Tight and the Vice President of the Provincial Council and Deputy for Culture, Jesus Maria Pradawhich are the two main sponsors of the event, whose screenings and activities will be free for viewers.

Program for Thursday 22

On Thursday 22, the Festival opens with the exhibition of the short tribute to the late actor Quique San Francisco, “Fancy”. At 6:00 p.m., the presentation exhibition “Behind the Scenes. Treasures of cinema and television”open to the public between 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. in the exhibition hall of the Ramos Carrion Theaterwith original parts used in the filming of movies and series.

The show has two sections. props and of locker room in which you can see Katheryn Winnick’s dress in the series vikingsThe suit of Tom Hanks in “Angels and demons” or the coat of Antonio Banderas in “El Zorro”, in addition to complements of “Gladiator”“Troy” either “Demolition Man”, among other. Production material, such as scripts, the clapperboard of “The Baywatch”, an animation cel from “Roger Rabbit” or the claws of Wolverine make up a third. They are original material pieces, not replicas.

The sample will remain open from September 22 to 24 in schedule from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. and from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. in the exhibition hall of the Ramos Carrión Theater, with free admission

On this first day of Thursday, starting at 8:30 p.m., the short films “A Peculiar and Unfortunate Birth”, “A Life Assured”, “The Last Supper” and “Reflex Act”, in addition to the feature film “Gloriously Dead” starting at 9:30 p.m., which will be followed by a discussion with the team, including the Uruguayan director Marcela Matta.

Program for Friday the 23rd

The second day of the festival opens at 12:00 with the presentation of the book of poems of Alvaro de Pazthe Zamorano actor from “Little Casilda”which is one of the feature films that will be screened at the Festival.

At 7:10 p.m. it is scheduled to first short pass of the day, with “Plastic killer”, “Paripé” and “Amateurs”, which will be followed, starting at 8:00 p.m., by the film “I put God as a witness”.

At 9:40 p.m. there will be a screening of a second short pass“7 doses of dopamine”, “Cement and steel” and “The credit” and then, at 10:30 p.m. feature film “Isosceles” with subsequent discussion with the team.

Saturday 24 program

On Saturday, September 24, it is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on last pass of shortswith “Skin and Bones”, “Table for 3”, “Cristiano” and “Jalapeño”, which will be followed at 12:30 p.m. by the screening of the feature film “Planted”.

In the afternoon, at 6:00 p.m., the last film is shown, “Girl Casilda” and after the colloquium with the team at 9:00 p.m., the Red carpet of the Festival, and will proceed to the closing and awards ceremony with Michael of Lucas.

Actors and directors

To the festival they have presented 205 worksbetween short films and feature films, among which the selection has been carried out, many of them with the presence of important figures of cinema, such as José Sacristán, Amaia Salamanca, José Mota or Paco Tous.

In the jury and for the awards ceremony will be the actor Jose Antonio Sayagues (Pelayo in “Love is forever”), Elizabeth Larena (actress, “Thou shalt not kill”), Ana Lambari (casting director), Sarah Escudero (comedian and presenter), Carlos Lazaro and Sofia Siveroni (casting directors), J. D. Shapiro (American director and producer), Eric du Bellay, Alvaro de Paz and Laura Varela (“Menina Casilda”), Ignacio Nacho (actor of “Isósceles”), the director Marcela Matta (“Dead with glory”), Yolanda Roman (director of “Plantados” and actress), Miguel Angel Olivares (actor of “Cristiano”), among others.

Film Commission

The idea is that the Festival has the vocation of continuity and that it be consolidated not only with a week of projections, but also with master class and other activities that put Zamora on the map of the world of cinema

In this sense, both Narciso Prieto and Jesús María Prada indicated that there has been conversations to create in Zamora a Film Commission to be in charge of searching locations to attract filming cinematographic to the province, although they recognized that the idea is still in diapers and the legal formula that it could adopt has not yet been defined.

