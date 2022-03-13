Zamora is the most violent city in Mexico in the world, according to an NGO report

The Mexican Zamora, in the western state of Michoacán, leads the “2021 Ranking of the 50 most violent cities in the world” with a rate of 196.63 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, presented on March 11, 2022 by the Citizen Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice.

“For the fifth consecutive year, a Mexican city is the most violent in the world. In 2021, that most violent Mexican city in the world was Zamora, in the state of Michoacán,” the agency said in a bulletin.

The rate of 196.63 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants of this city is the second highest recorded since this classification was made, only surpassed by the rate of Ciudad Juárez of 229.06 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2010, he added.

In 2021 the eight most violent cities in the world were all Mexican: Zamora, Ciudad Obregon, Zacatecas, Tijuana, Celaya, Juarez, Cove and Uruapan.

“Mexico is the country with the highest number of violent cities on the list: 18 out of 50,” the text said.

In the top 10 of the most violent cities is also added to st louison United Statesand Kingstonon Jamaica.

“Mexico has been the world epicenter of urban homicidal violence for three years. It is not a coincidence, but the result of the policy of ‘hugs, not bullets’, practiced by the Government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a policy that consists of leaving criminal groups almost absolute freedom to assassinate, disappear people, extort and steals”, denounced the organism.

Mexico registered 33,308 homicides in 2021 after the two most violent years in its history, under the mandate of Lopez Obradorwith 34,690 murder victims in 2019 and 34,554 in 2020.

After the assassination of a mayor in Michoacán, the president of Mexico assured this Friday that his strategy to end violence in the country is yielding resultsand said that half of the intentional homicides are concentrated in “five or six” states.

Included in the 2020 ranking, the following ten cities dropped from the list in 2021: Rio Branco and Maceió (Brazil); Minatitlan and Victoria (Mexico); Barquisimeto, Caracas, Cumaná, Guayana, Maturín and Valencia (Venezuela)

While in the most recent report the cities of: Macapa and Manaus (Brazil, in both cases it was readmission); Bonaventure and palmyra (Colombia, the first for the first time and the second re-entry); milwaukee and Philadelphia (United States, both for the first time); Prince Port (Haiti, re-entry); Guadalajara and Zamora (Mexico, the first reentry and the second for the first time).

Of the 50 cities on the 2021 list, 18 are located in Mexico; on Brazil, eleven; on United States, 7; on South Africa, 4; on Colombia, 4; on Honduras2, and there is one of Puerto Ricoone of Haitione of Jamaica and Guayaquil by Ecuador.

The report, which has been criticized by Mexican authorities in the past, analyzes violence in the cities with more than 300,000 inhabitants and without an “open war conflict”, and has more than ten editions.

“The fact that we pursue a political objective with this periodic study does not mean that we dispense with the greatest possible academic rigor,” the organization pointed out.

No city was included in the 2021 list. Venezuela because the agency considers that “there is no way” to measure violence in the country.

List of the 50 most violent cities in the world in 2021