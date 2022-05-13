Zara Phythian, actress of “Doctor Strange”, and her husband are found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor

Zara Phythian, actress who played one of Kaecilius’ henchmen (Mads Mikkelsen) in “Doctor Strange” and her husband Victor Marke, were found guilty of sexually abusing a minor.

International media report that Phythian, 37, was sentenced Wednesday at Nottingham Crown Court in the United Kingdom on fourteen counts of sexual activity with a girl between 2005 and 2008, beginning when the girl was 13 years old.

In addition to the same fourteen counts, Marke, 59, was convicted of four additional counts of indecent assault on another woman between 2002 and 2003, when he was 15 years old.

The couple met when he was her martial arts instructor, and she had a successful career in martial arts, as a stuntwoman and as an actress.

Both took the process on bail, but after being found guilty, they will be in custody. They still do not know his sentence, which the judge announced will arrive on the 16th of this month and announced that it is likely that he will dictate “a considerable period of detention”

Marke admitted at Nottingham Crown Court to having sexual activity with one of the girls, but claimed that she was 18 at the time.

In addition to having worked on “Doctor Strange”, Phythian has also participated as an actress in productions such as The Dark Kingdom, Street Blood, Transit 17 or Tribal Get Out Alive. Her filmography as an action specialist includes productions such as Macbeth, Morgan or Curfew.