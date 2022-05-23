Zelenski, Putin and Biden, among the 100 most influential of Time magazine; Boric the only Latino on the list

the president of Ukraine, Volodimír Zelenski, his counterpart in Russia, Vladimir Putin, and the president of the United States, Joe Biden, are among the list of 100 most influential people from Time magazine.

The publication lists different personalities from different media and professions in six sections: artists, titans, leaders, innovators, icons and pioneers.

As for leaders, Mia Mottley stood out. Next to her is Zelensky, Joe Biden, Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping; his counterpart in South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol; the chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz; the president of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, as well as the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, the only Latin American on the list.

Likewise, the list of leaders also includes the judge of the Supreme Court of the United States, Ketanji Brown Jackson; the comedian Joe Rogan, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, among others.

Among the artists, the Emmy-nominated actor Simu Liu stands out. Actors are also in this group. Andrew Garfield, Channing Tatum and Jeremy Strong, as well as actresses Zoë KravitzSarah Jessica Parker, Amanda Seyfried, Mila Kunis and Ariana DeBose.

As for the innovators, he highlighted the actress Zendaya. Alongside her, he also named actor and director Taika Waititi, singer Miranda Lambert, activists Derrick Palmer and Chris Smalls, Wordle game developer Josh Wardle, fashion designer Demna, and computer scientist Timnit Gebru.

As for the titans, he highlights Apple CEO Tim Cook. Also included was the television presenter Oprah Winfreythe President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde; actress Michelle Yeoh, businessman Gautam Adani, businesswoman Kris Jenner, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and writer Sally Rooney, as well as Squidward Game director and screenwriter Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Among the icons highlighted the actress Mary J. Blige. Also included were journalist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov and singer Adeleamong other personalities.

Through social networks, the different characters thanked the recognition and expressed themselves before the list.

Starled and most deeply honored to be on #time100, with and for the multitudes of people, the court systems, the lawyers, the movements and the rights I represent. Thank you to each of you who has offered support along the way, you know who you are. https://t.co/yOYxqULta4 — Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) May 23, 2022