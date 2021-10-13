Zendaya, Adam Sandler and many others remember the actor

Here is the tribute of Zendaya, Adam Sandler, Bob Iger and many others to the missing young actor, Cameron Boyce

Hollywood was shaken by an unexpected mourning on Sunday 7 July: the very young actor Cameron Boyce he died at just 20 years old. Known in particular for the saga of Descendants, of which the third installment will be released on August 2 in the United States, the actor has worked throughout his career also with Adam Sandler in Grown-up weekend And Grown Ups 2.

Descendants 3 it’s not the only film the actor left posthumously: Cameron Boyce was also a member of the main cast of the new HBO series Mrs. Fletcher, whose production is completed and which will debut this fall in the United States. In addition, the actor worked in the independent film Runt and in a six-episode indie TV series, Paradise City, spin-off of American Satan.

Among those who remembered Cameron Boyce, we find Adam Sandler, Zendaya, the director of High School Musical And Descendants, Kenny Ortega, and the CEO of Disney himself, Bob Iger, who stated:

The Walt Disney Company is mourning the loss of Cameron Boyce, who has been a friend to so many of us, and has filled us with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die. Our prayers go out to his family and friends.

Here are the posts of the various celebrities:

Absolutely heartbreaking, my heart goes out to his friends and family ♥ ️ https://t.co/X8PAGo0Igi – Zendaya (@Zendaya) 7th July 2019

The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of #CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die. Our prayers go out to his family and his friends. – Robert Iger (@RobertIger) 7th July 2019

Our “Jessie” family has been devastated by the sad and untimely passing of our beloved Cameron Boyce. He always lit up a room when he entered-he was an extraordinarily talented actor, a selfless advocate with his charity work, and a loyal friend. – Kevin Chamberlin (@kevinchamberlin) 7th July 2019

really, really sorry to hear about cameron boyce’s passing .. only met him once but have heard only amazing things and it breaks my heart for anything to happen to someone so young. life is really fuckin confusing sometimes .. rest in peace and my love to the family – alex lange (@alexmlange) 7th July 2019

My family and I are devastated today, by the loss of our young and amazing friend, Cameron Boyce. Years before I was blessed to play his father on JESSIE, we were blessed to know him and his wonderful family at the elementary school our kids all attended together./1 – Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) 7th July 2019

Darling, sweet Cameron.

I find this news unfathomable, that a brilliant light such as yours could be gone. I think immediately of your beautiful smile, your infectious energy and your absolutely boundless talent.… Https://t.co/R018kPBnts – Keegan Connor Tracy (@keegolicious) 7th July 2019

View this post on Instagram heartbroken A post shared by PeytonList (@peytonlist) on: Jul 7, 2019 at 10:49 am PDT

RIP our dear #CameronBoyce I am in shock. Angel in heaven. – Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) 7th July 2019

Heartbroken. Lost for words. I had known Cameron Boyce for many years. He was always polite. Always respectful and always a class act. In fact I was going to message him a couple weeks ago to tell him that I wanted to be in each other’s lives more. – Gregg Sulkin (@greggsulkin) 7th July 2019