News

Zendaya, Adam Sandler and many others remember the actor

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Here is the tribute of Zendaya, Adam Sandler, Bob Iger and many others to the missing young actor, Cameron Boyce

Hollywood was shaken by an unexpected mourning on Sunday 7 July: the very young actor Cameron Boyce he died at just 20 years old. Known in particular for the saga of Descendants, of which the third installment will be released on August 2 in the United States, the actor has worked throughout his career also with Adam Sandler in Grown-up weekend And Grown Ups 2.

Read also: Cameron Boyce dead: 20-year-old actor from Descendant and Disney Channel

Descendants 3 it’s not the only film the actor left posthumously: Cameron Boyce was also a member of the main cast of the new HBO series Mrs. Fletcher, whose production is completed and which will debut this fall in the United States. In addition, the actor worked in the independent film Runt and in a six-episode indie TV series, Paradise City, spin-off of American Satan.

Among those who remembered Cameron Boyce, we find Adam Sandler, Zendaya, the director of High School Musical And Descendants, Kenny Ortega, and the CEO of Disney himself, Bob Iger, who stated:

The Walt Disney Company is mourning the loss of Cameron Boyce, who has been a friend to so many of us, and has filled us with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die. Our prayers go out to his family and friends.

Here are the posts of the various celebrities:

View this post on Instagram

heartbroken

A post shared by PeytonList (@peytonlist) on:


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
661
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
530
News

Cinema, all films out in October
441
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
381
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
338
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
303
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
301
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
289
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
283
News

The films coming to theaters in October 2021, from No time to die to Venom 2
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top