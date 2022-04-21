Zendaya admitted that her courtship helps her cope with her career

The American singer and actress Zendaya talked about the benefits of having a boyfriend in a job as challenging as acting. As you may remember, the star has had a reaction with her colleague Tom Holland since July 2021.

The artist spoke briefly with the “Entertainment Tonight” program, as part of the “For Your Consideration” event.

“I think it’s great to have that kind of love and support in your life; this is not an easy job and you need it from time to time to de-stress”, she commented.

With this comment, Zendaya specifically referred to the intense scenes she has shot for “Euphoria”, a series where she plays drug-addicted teenager Rue Bennett.

During the meeting, the model was also asked if her boyfriend had made a cameo in the last chapter of the second batch of episodes of the successful HBO show and she just said “Who knows? Perhaps the world will never know.”

He dies for his brunette!

Since they were first linked, Zendaya and Holland have melted the hearts of many, as they waste no time showing how much they like and love each other.

An example of this was the time that Tom Holland, during the premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, stopped an interview to admire his girlfriend, who as usual arrived on the red carpet with a spectacular outfit.

Regarding his participation in the show, which has broken various audience records, he admitted that he needs a break from his character. Likewise, he said that “it may be true” that we won’t get new episodes of “Euphoria” until 2024.

On the other hand, the actress was an expert dodging the questions of the ET journalist, who did not miss the opportunity to ask her if she planned to release new music after recording the single «I’m Tired» for the show that also features Sydney Sweeney; however, she this she left him on tenterhooks. “Maybe,” was the only thing she blurted out.