Zendaya Calls ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Finale ‘Beautiful’

There may be something better in the future than Rue. The second season of ‘Euphoria’ concluded with Zendaya’s character -and those around her- with a tumultuous journey. But the actress, whose character struggled with addiction and evaded rehab in this installment, said the series finale landed her in a positive place. However, other storylines were not, as one character died. For Zendayathe moment of hitting bottom of his character was hard. “It was painful for everyone involved in making it. I know it was painful for me and I think it got to the point of, ‘We can’t leave her here. This cannot be the end of your story. There has to be some hope at the end of this. Something beautiful at the end of all this pain,'” he said. Zendaya25 years old, to Entertainment Tonight.

Starting with his midseason meltdown, rue’s story he gained a little more hope, at least enough for viewers to think he may have the potential to get up. “I think that’s what we need. I think that’s what the world needs. So if you can hold on to that, if you can bear with her those painful moments, if you can still cheer her up, then maybe there is some hope in the end.” actress. Zendaya was not the only member of the cast of ‘Euphoria’ that he has felt deeply for his character at the end of the second season. In the series, Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow they interpret the sisters, Cassie and Lexiand the changes in their relationship on screen were much more frequent in the second season.