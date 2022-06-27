Zendaya plays tennis in the video for her follow-up film No Way Home

New video shows Zendaya playing tennis in preparation for her next movie Challengers. Challengers will be Zendaya’s next film after her last appearance in Spider-Man: No Coming Home. Zendaya is one of Hollywood’s fastest rising actresses and will helm the Luca Guadagnino-directed film Challengers. The film is a romantic sports drama that follows Tashi Donaldson (Zendaya), the wife and coach of famed tennis player Art Donaldson (Mike Faist). Although Art is in the midst of a losing streak, Tashi signs him up to compete in the Challenger event, only to find out that he will be up against a former lover of hers.

Challengers is filming and Zendaya, in addition to starring in the film, is also producing it. The film is set to release on August 11, 2023. Not much is known about the film other than its plot and the casting of Zendaya, Faist, and Josh O’Connor. Meanwhile, it will mark one of two films Zendaya is set to release in 2023. The other film will be Dune: part 2which is set to be released on October 20, 2023. Filming for Dune: part 2 should start by the end of the summer, but for now Zendaya is in full tennis mode.

A new video shared on Twitter (via @dayaforever_) gave viewers a glimpse of Zendaya’s tennis skills in Challengers. The video shows Zendaya playing tennis on the set of the film. Zendaya looks comfortable on the court, with a tennis racket in hand, as the video compliments her powerful backhand. Watch the video below:

Zendaya already looks like the role of a tennis pro in this short clip. It’s also very exciting to see her in a role unlike anything she’s done before. Challengers probably took many hours of training for Zendaya to describe her tennis skills. Actor Jon Bernthal revealed he lost 30 pounds playing tennis for biographical sports drama King Richard. Similarly, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, who portrayed Venus and Serena Williams respectively, also detailed extremely intense and rigorous workout routines. Although it is not known if these training routines are comparable to those required for Challengersthis gives us a small idea of ​​the kind of work Zendaya could do.

Extensive training is likely required for the role Zendaya takes on in Challengers. Her character, Tashi, is not just a player, but an extremely effective coach who watched her own husband grow from mediocre player to Grand Slam champion. He is someone who knows tennis inside and out and is perfectly at ease on the tennis court. The role may seem daunting, but Zendaya puts in the work and is bound to excel as she has in all of her previous roles. If Zendayait is skills also look good in a brief clip and then viewers will be thrilled when the full extent of his skills are shown in Challengers in 2023.

