Zendaya wears a black cut out dress at the pre-Oscars 2022 party

Zendaya has dazzled with a cut out dress who has looked elegant for the pre-awards party oscars 2022 sponsored by Saint Laurent. Right now, the mentality of all those who long to see Hollywood celebrities showing off their best clothes on the red carpet is in Los Angeles. Because yes, in addition to being the most renowned awards in the film industry, it is also an ostentatious celebration in which the attending personalities denote elegance and sophistication with their choice of clothing.

Tomorrow – March 27 – the 94th edition of the awards given by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will take place, which is why, during the days leading up to the evening, certain parties have been organized with the aim of that we prepare for one of the most important nights of cinema on a global level. Meetings in which the fashion component has not been lacking either, as expected. One of the acts has been the one already mentioned organized by Anthony Vaccarello, current creative director of Saint Laurent. The protagonist of Euphoria, Zendaya, has come with a simple, delicate and extremely glamorous stylistic proposal.

The appearance of Zendaya for the red carpet of the oscars 2022 It will become one of the most anticipated moments of the gala, since on many occasions the actress has risen as the main focus of attention of those present at this type of event. In the event held, the singer has succumbed to the trend of the side cutouts, confirming that within the framework of the Spring/Summer 2022 we will carry this stylistic current in formal situations.

The protagonist of Spider-Man: No Way Home it is clear that vigorous and eclectic constructions will not be necessary to succeed with powerful style formulas and character. The overwhelming personalities will surface, likewise, with minimalist tracing outfits – like the one who has defended Zendaya recently – which are also on the list of dresses that will be an absolute trend in 2022.

It should be remembered that one of the best style chairs to wear simple and classic pieces of clothing will be to combine them with complements and accessories able to take them to the next level. And although the creative directors have sentenced –on the catwalk– that the High heels will be the absolute rulers of the asphalt in 2022, there will be creations of flat shoes that prove otherwise, stating that there will be releases to meet the needs of every woman.

Zendaya’s black dress at the Saint Laurent event prior to the Oscars 2022











© Donato Sardella/Getty Images

For that event, Zendaya has worn a long black dress. A design with pronounced shoulder pads and cut out silhouette. The creation is closed at the front, directing all the attention of the look towards the actress’s back, where she wears a large opening, leaving the lumbar area exposed.

The star has also defended some stilettos in black belonging to Christian Louboutin, signature that is sensed by the red sole of the footwear.