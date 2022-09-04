Zendaya: What are your best movies and series?

An actress whose career from the beginning to the present has been on the rise is Zendaya. Versatility is one of her main characteristics and since she was a child she has been seen in all kinds of movies.

While it is true, many people have only recently met the actress due to her participation in the Marvel sagas as Spiderman’s girlfriend, her career goes beyond that.

That is why in this note you will know which are the best movies and series of the famous Hollywood star.

spider-man movies



The artist has stood out for participating in three films of this saga: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ have all become successful.

‘euphoria’

The series that tells the story of a young woman who, after returning from her vacation trip, is rejected by her group of friends, premiered at the 2019 by the platform hbo max and was very accepted by the audience.

‘The Greatest Showman’

In this film, she plays the role of an intrepid trapeze artist circus call Anne Wheeler And not only that, because he shared the scene with renowned artists such as Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Hugh Jackman, among others.

‘The OA’



It tells the story of a blind girl who, after seven years of being missing, returns to her place of origin, but with her sight restored. In the series, the artist plays Fola a gamer who introduces private investigator Karim Washington in a video game for teenagers.

‘Malcolm & Marie’

film released by Netflix in the 2021, is a romantic drama written and directed by Sam Levinson. In the film, Zendaya played the role of the filmmaker’s girlfriend.