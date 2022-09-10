Zendaya’s Estimated Net Worth Will Give You Euphoria

Zendaya has come a long way since her days on the Disney Channel, earning millions for her acting and production, as well as an Emmy Award for Euphoria. Although she started her career as a dancer and model for brands like Old Navy and Macy’s and was catapulted to stardom on the Disney Channel TV show shake it, it was his role as GM in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, it arguably made her a household name.

His film debut earned him roles in The greatest showman, subsequent Spider Man sequels, and the 2021 adaptation of Dunes. At the same time, she was also showing her talents on the small screen as Rue in HBO’s Euphoria, becoming the youngest person to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. With the series renewed for a third season and her nomination for three 2022 Emmys (including Leading Actress in a Drama Series), here’s a breakdown of Zendaya’s net worth.

5 Ways Zendaya Makes Her Millions

1. Film

After spending years on TV, Zendaya jumped headfirst into the movie world with Spider-Man: Homecoming, becoming the GM of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Although her salary for the first two films she appeared in is not publicly available, it is estimated that her base salary for the 2021 blockbuster Spider-Man: No Coming Home was $2 million. With bonuses paid after it became a box office hit, she may have pocketed another $10 million.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For her small role in the Oscar-winning actress 2022 DunesZendaya was reportedly paid $300,000 for her 7 minutes of screen time, according to yahoo. She also appeared in another box office giant The greatest showmanindie streaming Malcolm and Mary (which she also produced), and lent her voice to animated films like Duck Duck Goose, Smallfootand Space Jam: A New Legacy.

She will also return as Chani for the second Dunes installment, the first of which is scheduled for 2023; the director Denis Villeneuve told Variety that his role in this film will be more important.

2. Television

Zendaya got her start on television, spending years appearing in Disney Channel shows and movies. His big break came on the popular program shake itwhich may have earned him $140,000, potentially over three seasons, though Parade estimates that it is in fact a sum per season. EntityMag also estimates what the actor and singer got paid for shows like PrankStars ($126,000) and KC undercover ($200,000 per season) as well as made-for-TV movies such as Frenemies ($284,000) and zapped ($162,000).

Outside of Disney, 16-year-old Zendaya took part in the sixteenth season of Dancing with the stars. She came in second place behind champion Kellie Pickler, and considering how long she lasted on the show, she may have earned anywhere from $125,000 to just under $300,000.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Zendaya’s career took off when she signed on to star in Euphoria, which became a critical and commercial success. In fact, it became HBO’s second most-watched show in nearly two decades, behind only game of thrones. What the Emmy winner brings home per episode, or even per season, hasn’t been confirmed by the network, but Parade estimates it to be at least $50,000 per episode, based on the fact that his co-star Sydney Sweeney earns around $26,000 per episode. Each episode is said to cost $11 million to make, and seeing as Zendaya’s net worth was pegged at just $5 million before the program premiered, it seems to have had a significant impact on her earnings.

3. Music

Early in her career, Zendaya followed in the footsteps of other Disney stars like Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus by balancing television and music careers at the same time, though she didn’t continue to focus on music like those that preceded it. After appearing on a number of program-related singles and one-off compilations, she officially launched her music career with “Replay,” the lead single from her 2013 self-titled lone album. Zendaya.

Zendaya has hit the Billboard 200 albums chart so far with Zendaya, which peaked at No. 51. She appeared on the Hot 100 Songs chart with half a dozen songs, including “Replay,” which remains her only Top 40 hit. According to the RIAA, she moved 3 .5 million singles in the United States alone. She has over 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with a number of tracks that have racked up over 100 million plays. However, she is only credited as a songwriter on a few releases, which means the amount she collects in royalties from streaming platforms may be limited.

In addition to her own music production, Zendaya has recorded and released music for several of her film and television projects. She picked up a chart win with her Zac Efron duet “Rewrite the Stars” from The greatest showmanwhich reached the Hot 100, while the soundtrack album it featured on went straight to No. 1. She also shared songs from Euphoriasuch as “I’m Tired”, with the show’s composer Labrinth and “Elliot’s Song” with co-star Dominic Fike.

4. Commercial enterprises

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As a businesswoman, Zendaya used her talents and fame to launch a book and a few fashion businesses. In 2013, she released Between you and me: how to rock your tween years, his first (and so far only) effort as an author. The money she earned from her writing has never been revealed.

In 2015, she officially broke into the apparel industry with her semi-eponymous Daya shoe line, which offered products with price tags ranging from $79 to $175. The following year the brand expanded into clothing, producing more than one line. The business eventually closed, but it showed that it was into fashion.

5. Amendments

Throughout the decade since her first appearance on the Disney Channel, Zendaya has signed on to appear in commercials and advertisements for a number of companies, although what she has been paid to lend her famous face and name to their products has never been shared. She has starred in campaigns for Bulgari, Carmex, Chi Hair Care, CoverGirl, Lancôme, Madonna’s Material Girl clothing line, Tommy Hilfiger (Zendaya also designed several capsule collections for the brand), Squarespace (ICYMI, she starred in their 2022 Super Bowl commercial), Valentino and X-Out.

What is Zendaya’s net worth?

$20 MILLION

After more than a decade filming TV shows and movies, appearing in numerous commercials, and even proving her talents in the music industry, Zendaya is worth $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. With Euphoria renewed for season 3 and sequel for Dunes in the works, there’s no sign of the 2022 Emmy nominee slowing down.