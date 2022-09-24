Zendaya’s favorite places to order vegetarian food in New York

The Emmy winner’s favorite places to eat her vegetarian fast food on the streets of New York

Zendaya Coleman won an Emmy Award Sunday for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her breakout performance on HBO’s Euphoria. at 24, the youngest winner to take home the statuette in what was considered the biggest upset of the night, beating out favorites like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. But for her fans, the win was no surprise and she fully deserved it. Zendaya has always been a multi-faceted talent of immense proportions, and her 79 million fans who have loved her all along have been waiting for the moment when the rest of the entertainment world took notice of her.

Zendaya holding the Emmy Award (2022) | Photo courtesy of Instagram

Known for being a style icon, actress, singer, dancer (her appearance on Dancing with the Stars was followed spectacularly), model (she is the face of Lancôme), fashion designer (with Tommy Hilfiger), and social activist, Zendaya can be Less well known for her culinary guide to vegetarian offerings at fast food restaurants, but we love it. Zendaya became a vegetarian at the age of 9 and grew up in Oakland, California, and her fans who have followed her all along know that for Zendaya, eating vegetarian is not synonymous with being super healthy. In fact, he’s written on his website about his penchant for finding plant-based meals at all of his favorite fast-food places, and he’s admitted to having a big ice cream habit. The former Disney star’s vegetarian diet could be described as creative, playful and unique to US Weekly that she’s not a big fan of vegetables, which makes being a vegetarian a “challenge.”

Zendaya doesn’t shy away from fast food. In fact, on her site, she writes, My Vegetarian Guide to Fast Food. It’s like an ode to where to grab and go delicious vegetarian dishes from the most popular chains in the country.

“You think a vegetarian can’t just go to basically any fast food place and order a storm? Think again!” she writes in the post. “Most days I order fast food and I’ve found a way to satisfy my vegetarian diet just about anywhere. In honor of National Fast Food Day, read on for the best meatless fast food finds. See Post here.

Zendaya at the People’s Choice Awards| Photo courtesy of Instagram

Zendaya shares with her fans what to order at her favorite fast food restaurants:

At In-N-Out Burger, it says to order grilled cheese with grilled onions and extra spread and animal-style fries.

“Why it’s a blast: The grilled onions are the perfect topping, and while the animal-style fries suck, they’re so delicious.”

At Chick-Fil-A, he recommends the Spicy Southwest Salad, minus the chicken.

“Why it’s a blast: It’s a delicious mix of baby greens, shredded red cabbage, carrots, grape tomatoes, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, toasted corn, black beans, tortilla strips, and chili-lime nuggets.”

At Panda Express it says: Order the vegetarian spring rolls and mixed greens.

“Why it’s a blast: Ok, so rolls are an appetizer and veggies are a side, but eat enough of both and you’ll definitely be full!”

At Subway, Zendaya tells you that she loves the Veggie Delite sandwich.

“Why it’s awesome: The mix of lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, and onions is so tasty. I also put cheese on it!”

At Veggie Grill Zendaya will tell you: Ask for the Quinoa burger.

“Why it’s a blast: Sometimes you just want to bite into a burger and this one is so good. But definitely add buffalo sauce!”

At Chipotle, her favorite is “Make Your Own Cilantro Lime White Rice Salad Bowl, Black Beans, Romaine Lettuce, Guacamole, Cheese, and Tomato Sauce.”

“Why it’s a blast: I can’t say enough about the mix of flavors in this one. Ridiculously good!”

Being vegetarian does not mean boring. Zendaya loves burritos and ice cream.

Zendaya told a Harper’s Bazaar interviewer that usually forgets to eat breakfast until 10 am when someone, usually your assistant, reminds you to eat. “It’s bad, but because I work so hard, sometimes I forget to eat. However, I snack throughout the day, especially if I’m on set… My choice is a cup of noodles with hot sauce. I know that It’s bad for me. People say, “Zendaya, it’s high in sodium!” but it’s what I want to eat.” He skips the water, coffee, and sodas and heads for the orange juice. She says, “I’m a juice drinker, but not fancy people’s juices. Like Tropicana or lemonade, not fancy.”

While we don’t know what she enjoyed after her epic Emmy win, his favorite place to eat burritos is Los Burritos fast-casual restaurant on Hollywood Boulevard. And his favorite dessert is ice cream. He even said, “If you’re with me long enough, you’ll start eating ice cream every day and I can’t help it. I call it the Zendaya diet.”

In the video series 73 Vogue Questions with Zendaya, she can be seen picking fruit from the trees in her garden and eating it directly from the vine. There is nothing unhealthy about that!

