Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum’s romantic getaway

Zoe KravitzIn addition to being gorgeous and talented, she is super in love and has no shame in showing herself like that. On this occasion, she was seen on a romantic getaway through the Italian territory during a ride on a luxurious yacht with her new boyfriend, channing tatum.

Usually the musician’s daughter Lenny Kravitz she was seen involved in the controversy of her divorce with Karl Glusman. However, this time she traveled with her new crush, channing tatum. Through social networks, some images were seen of the romantic getaway made by the actress of ‘Catwoman’ and the protagonist of ‘Magic Mike’ in Positano, Italy.

Although the presence of both very caramelized actors attracted attention, what most surprised the locals was the stunning figure that he has Zoe Kravitz. Without more, he stole all the attention of the public.

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum: a movie getaway

In this romantic getaway, to enjoy the sun’s rays and the sea breeze, the 33-year-old, Zoe Kravitzopted for a tiny orange bikini with some blue details that highlighted the tan of her skin, as well as the curves she has.

Her long hair swayed in the wind as she was seen kissing channing tatum. They both enjoyed the views of the Italian coastline and much more.

For his part, the actor also showed off his own and decided to do a little diving in the company of his friends. Meanwhile, he had around him the flirtatious look and the little smile of his girl on him at every moment.

Then, together they sailed through the waves on a jet ski, making “impossible” jumps from the deck of the luxurious yacht and even jumped off a slide only suitable for the brave. So, that’s how they’ve been enjoying Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum of his escapade along the Italian coast.

The moment captured where Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum kissed on a luxurious yacht.

It should be remembered that the couple of lovers began their relationship in 2021. Although at first they preferred to stay away from the cameras, they no longer avoid it and there are more and more occasions when they are caught “wasting love” during their outings.

Currently, they are one of the most attractive and admired couples. Do you like how they look together?