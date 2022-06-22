Zoë Kravitz to Produce and Star in Heist Thriller ‘The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets’

The producer and distributor Warner Bros has prevailed in the bidding war to get the rights to The Sundance Kid Might have some regretsa set of short stories that will have the actress Zoe Kravitz as executive producer and protagonist. The news has been given exclusively by the media The Hollywood Reporterwho has also confirmed that both Matt Jackson of Jackson Pictures (The trial of the seven, Molly’s Game) What Joanne LeeThey will co-produce the film.

Written by Leyna Krow, sundance kid has been described as a reinvention of the heist genre, with a story centered on twins who are bank robbers. One of them has supernatural powers and the other lacks them. The one with the special abilities is called Maggie, which in turn is the brain, but also the most physical aspect with his telekinesis and super strength, plus many other abilities. The other sister, on the other hand, is the narrator of the story and follows Maggie every step of the way. However, when her new adventure goes awry, she begins to have doubts about the life they are leadingespecially when heists have become much more dangerous than before.

Krow is an internationally successful writer. She was the author of the short story collection I’m Fine, but You Appear to Be Sinking, finalist for the Believer Book Award. On the other hand, his short story sink holehas been directed by Jordan Peele and Issa Rae at Universal, while his debut novel, a western titled fire seasonwill be published this summer.

Zoe Kravitz is one of the most important figures in the Warner studio and his incorporation into The Sundance Kid Might have some regrets confirms a career full of franchises and works for both the big screen and the HBO Max platform. At the beginning of the year it was Catwoman in batman and months before it was put under the direction of Steven Soderbergh in kimi. Before, he participated in two installments of the Harry Potter prequel franchise, fantastic animals. And if that was not enough, in 2023 she will debut as a director with Pussy Islanda title that criticizes the abuse of sexual power over women seen in the industry, by figures of such weight as Harvey Weinstein. At the moment, she herself will not appear in her debut film, that is a job that she will leave in charge of Simon Rex, Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum.