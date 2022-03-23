Zöe Kravitz’s ‘eyeliner’ in ‘The Batman’ hid a secret

The long-awaited new movie batmanco-starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz She has left us impressive red carpet looks, such as the ‘cat’ dress that the actress wore for the premiere of the film in New York. An eye-catching creation by Oscar de la Renta that made a direct nod to her Catwoman character. Nor has the makeup that Zoë wears in fiction gone unnoticed, a eyeliner very flattering that also honors her character (Selina Kyle / Catwoman) since it is a feline outline in black. The architect behind this beauty look is the renowned make up artist pat mcgrathone of the most influential faces in the industry and a regular for years at the parades of large international firms, where he is in charge of complementing the collections with the perfect beauty look.







In one of the first images to be released from the long-awaited film, we could see Zoë Kravitz with the haircut of the moment (medium hair at shoulder length combed with a side part) and wearing a smoky eyeliner finish with highlights. She was a matter of time before the tutorials on social networks multiplied with the step by step to emulate the Catwoman look, a makeup that on the other hand is perfect for any night out or even, in a more discreet version, for day to day. As Pat McGrath has told in an interview with the American edition of Vogue, there are some difference between Seline Kyle’s look and the makeup she wears when she becomes Catwoman. “The outline expresses a character. For Selina the cat eye had a more aesthetic underground, fuzzy and shiny. Then I subverted the classic eyeliner of Catwoman deconstructing it and playing with different levels of shapes.”







Pat McGrath has spent years working backstage at the biggest shows in the industry. to name a few shows, has been in charge of creating the makeup of firms such as Versace, Burberry or Prada. In addition, since 2015 she has had her own cosmetic brand, Pat McGrath Labs, a label that has recently created a capsule collection inspired by aesthetics. regency on the occasion of the premiere of the next season of The Bridgertons. Such is the influence of British make-up artist that Queen of England made her a Dame of the British Empire last yearthe highest distinction to which you can choose within your trade.