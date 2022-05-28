Zoë Kravitz’s spicy criticism of Will Smith for the scandal at the Oscars

Only three days passed since the scandal that took place at the Oscars ceremony and several Hollywood figures have already spoken about the image and sequence that went around the world, that of the Will Smith slap Chris Rock.

One of the actresses who has just spoken out about what happened at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles was Zoe Kravitz, who was in the first row in the place and did not stand up when Smith received the Oscar, an indication of his position before the event.

Chris Rock was presenting an award and Will Smith stood up and hit him

On her Instagram account, the actress from Batman who presented the category of best song with Jake Gyllenhall, made two posts. In one of them, she is seen posing on the red carpet with the pink dress chosen for the night. “Here is a photo of my dress at the awards where people are now apparently being assaulted on stage” , wrote the actress in the capture of the image. However, she did not just leave that ironic comment.

Shortly after, he made a second publication in which he showed the look he wore at the post-Oscar party in Vanity Fairand he was also very saucy in his criticism of Smith, whom he didn’t even need to name. “And here’s a photo of my dress at the after-show party where apparently profanities are yelled and people are being assaulted on stage.”, he added, referring to the insults Smith hurled at Rock after physically assaulting him.

After two publications Kravitz began to receive grievances from fans of Smith, for which she was forced to close her posts to comments.

Although Will Smith apologized, he apologized for the slap he hit Rock in the middle of the ceremony after the Academy announced that he was going to conduct a “formal investigation” to take action on the matter, his act was repudiated by colleagues, among them, Ricky GervaisJim Carrey and Adam Sandler.

Jim Carrey harshly criticized Will Smith File, Archive

Carrey said he felt “disgusted” for the standing ovation received by the actor from king richard after having won the statuette for best actor. “ I felt like this is a very clear indication that we in Hollywood are no longer a cool club. Hollywood has no character when it’s in a group.”, said the actor The Truman Show in dialogue with the program CBSThisMorning.

Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars

“If you want to shout from the audience and show your disapproval, or say something on Twitter, that’s fine. But You don’t have the right to go on stage and punch someone in the face because they said a few words.” he explained. “I have nothing against him (Smith). He has done a lot of great things, but that was not a good time. It overshadowed everyone’s bright moments that night. It was a selfish moment,” he said.

Adam Sandler decided to support his friend, Chris Rock, in a somewhat veiled way.

For its part, a great friend of Rock like Adam Sandler, also gave him his support although in a more veiled way. On his Twitter account, where he has three million followers, Sandler supported his colleague, with whom he worked on the films. Low blow the final game, The worst week among others.

“I can’t wait for this. I love you friend!”he pronounced in his post, in which he shared an image of Rock’s comedy tour, egodeath, whose functions were exhausted after the ceremony, perhaps an indication that the audience wants to hear the comedian’s opinion on what happened at the Academy Awards. Let us remember that, So far, Rock has not made any statements or posts on his social networks.

After the incident with Chris Rock, Will Smith celebrated his award at the Vanity Fair party The Grosby Group

After the altercation in the delivery, Rock will return to the stage for his tour. He will have six shows in Boston and then tour at least 30 cities in the United States with his comedy. The comedian will visit cities like Las Vegas, New York, Chicago and will close the tour at none other than the Dolby Theater the place in Los Angeles where he was beaten up by Will Smith after making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, who is battling alopecia.