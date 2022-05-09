Zoe Saldana: From driving a $50,000 car to this…

With her performances in James Cameron’s Avatar and Avengers: Endgame, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Zoe Saldana became one of the highest grossing actresses in the industry. Just as she filled her pockets with profits, she also filled her garage with luxury cars.

Zoë Saldana, born to a Puerto Rican mother and a Dominican father, has become one of the most profitable actresses in the film industry. She has been part of the two highest grossing movies in history: Avatar (2009) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The actress who also knew how to act alongside Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbeanwill reprise the character of Neytiri in Avatar 2where he will act again under the direction of james cameron with his scene partner Sam Worthington (who plays jake sully).

With her first salaries, the born and raised in New Jerseybought a luxurious 2007 Audi Q7, which has a value of 50 thousand dollars. Under the hood, he discovers an engine 3 liter V6 that can generate 280 horsepower. This engine allows you to achieve a 210km/h top speedin addition to being able to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.2 seconds.

As his salary grew along with his career, Saldana decided to buy an even more valuable car. We are talking about 2014 Audi R8 Spyder which has a value of 132 thousand dollars. with an engine 4.2-liter V8 that generates 430 horsepowerthe North American can reach a 300km/h top speed in this car. Also, you can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

While you can still use your Q7 to take her husband Marco Perego and their three children for a walkBowie Ezio, Zen and Cy Aridio, the actress, can also climb into their R8 Spyder to go faster from home to recording studioslooking luxurious above both cars of the German company.