Zoe Saldana is a fan of mate and explained why

Within the framework of the international promotion of the film The Adam Project-just released on netflix–the actress spoke on the Argentine account of that platform and said that she began to drink mate “when I was young and lived in the Dominican Republic, I had Chilean and Argentine colleagues who used to drink it.”

“The first time I tried it, I felt so awake and I did very well in an exam, that I credited it to mate and from time to time when I could go to my friends’ house I drank,” she added. “But it wasn’t until that I met a make-up artist, who works with me to this day, that Vera Steinberg from Buenos Aires, who drinks mate every day, I rediscovered my romance with mate ten years ago”.

“She puts her filter on it, because it’s very organic, but I don’t. I like it with a little sugar, so I can drink more. And I don’t let the water boil. I dust the yerba and finally the water on the side “explained the actress in the Netflix video.

Zoe Saldana took advantage of the promotion of the film to send a warm message to Argentines: “Bye Argentina. I wish one day I could visit them. But thank you very much for your support, always. I hope you enjoy The Adam Project.”

The Hollywood star has always shown his love for mate. Back in 2015, she posted a video of her on social media that showed her drinking while studying a script. She did the same thing she did during the recordings of Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers.

In one post, while studying his dialogue to Gamora says, “I had to remove this earlier due to Marvel Security. Now that I’ve covered what they don’t want you to see, let’s focus on the Mate!”