Luis Zubeldia and his assistants began to collect information Over the players from League and its performance so far current season. Managers, players and fans consider that Zubeldía will give strength to the League.

With these reports they put together their plan of work to direct a League from Quito in the remainder of the first stage, in the struggle to reach the first place. The winner of this phase will qualify for the final of the tournamentin December, and you will get a seat for the Libertadores Cup 2023.

For your work, Zubelday has its attendees Maximiliano Cuberas and Carlos Gruezo, who is Ecuadorian. the preparer physical It’s Lucas Vivas.

Return of Zubeldia

The new coaching staff will complete his second season in the ‘U’. He was in front of lilies between 2014 and 2015, with the disappointment of the final of the Championship lost before Emelecin its second year of management.

One of the first tasks of Zubelday and their collaborators is to give solidity to campus academic. That is, provide the team with fortress on the defending and maintain your production goalscorer, on offense. Pablo Marini, the coach who started the season, completed 22 games at the head of the U’. In managing him, the albos concretized 37 goals. However, he received 32.

Édison Méndez, who took over interimafter the departure of Marini, admitted that the ‘U’ needed to improve on the defending. In the first three games, the team adds victories and marked eight goalswithout receiving conquests.

However, in both latest games he has already received six goals and the doubts about the defensive problems reappeared.

“We made a great effort on both sides for the arrival of Zubelday and we believe that with him we will be fine”, said Isaac Álvarez, President of the Economic Commission of LDU, who believes that Zubeldía will give strength to the League.

Zubelday Had planned get on Wednesday, April 27 at Quito with their collaborators. Today, Thursday, April 28, he will go to the stadium Rodrigo Paznorth of the city, for your Official presentation.

Mendez and Espinoza

The Argentine will only see for television the meeting of the albos in view of Defending Y Justicethis afternoon at 5:15 p.m. Buenos Aires.

In that meeting, Méndez and Giovanni ‘The shadow‘ Espinoza will be in the dock.

will be the last game in which they will be front of the main campus. After that, they will return a Quito to return to training in the youth divisionsin the quarry of the lilies.

“I want to leave higher in League. I thank the directors who they toasted all of your help”, expressed the ‘Kinito’.

The imbabureño study to be technical on the Association of the Argentine Soccer.

Zubeldía and their reunions

José ‘El Choclo’ Quintero is excited about the return from Luis Zubelday to technical direction of the albos

The trainer requested the signing of the player in 2015 and, since then, the side It has been kept in it campus. “Zubelday gave me the opportunity”, expressed the lane, who hopes meet again with the SD in practices.

Quinteros is the only player That maintains of the previous stage of the strategist.

Therefore, the technical wants to meet with Mendez for collect plus information Y set up their league game scheme.

Zubelday is a technician who has Balance in your schematics and pleases an upright gameexpresses Polo Carrera, former ’10’ and former coach from League.

With 10 dates played in the tournament, the managers Some consider that Zubelday still has room to fight for it first place. the whites are seconds in it tournament, with 19 points; is three from Leader, Barcelona.



