Zurdo Ramírez, Dmitry Bivol’s mandatory challenger

Midtime Editorial

Ontario, Calif. / 05.15.2022 00:17:35





Gilberto “Lefty” Ramirez fulfilled in Californiabecause in just four episodes he gave an account of the German Dominic Boeselwho did not resist in the short battle.

With his victory, because it was a qualifying fight, the Sinaloa boxer earned the right to be the mandatory challenger of the World Boxing Association (WBA) Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol.

HE HAD NO RIVAL

Combat that leaves little to the Mexican boxer, in sports, and it is that he dominated from the first round to the German, who the reality is that he showed absolutely nothing, not even gallantry, during the time that the lawsuit lasted in Ontario.

Ramirez It ended at 1:33 minutes of the fourth round, when the referee stopped the actions.

In fact, the German’s corner had already threatened his pupil to stop the fight, because he was practically not putting his hands in, but the third on the surface was ahead of them.

“I feel great, great about my performance, and like I said, I was going to put on a show for all the people here at The Angels. I worked very hard for this, to get here, to this position and nobody is going to take it away from me, ”said Gilberto, who improved his record to 44-0 (30 KOs). He sentenced that now he is going for Dmitry Bivol.