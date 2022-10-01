ᑕ❶ᑐ Former Barcelona star discusses Neymar’s current form and his World Cup chances

Neymar Jr. has hit the ground running this 2022-23 football season. The Paris Saint-Germain star has provided assists and goals for the French giants and the Brazil national team.

The 30-year-old is in good shape for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as he is under pressure to deliver the trophy which Brazil haven’t won for 20 years.

Former FC Barcelona teammate Andrés Iniesta was asked about Neymar’s current state of play during an interview with A footballwhere the Spanish footballer had nothing but praise for the Brazilian.

“I can only say positive things about Neymar,” Iniesta said. “For me, he’s one of the best players I’ve seen and played with.

“He’s a machine to play football, to dribble, to pass. When we talk about football, we are talking about spectacle and fun and people having fun. This is exactly what Neymar represents on the pitch. »

Neymar is preparing a season which, if he can sustain it until next summer, the 30-year-old can be a viable candidate for the Ballon d’Or.

If the PSG star were to add silverware like the World Cup and/or the UEFA Champions League, then Neymar would be a strong contender to win the individual prize which has also eluded him during his playing career.

“I don’t think anyone in the world of football forgets Brazil when it comes to talking about favorites for a World Cup,” Iniesta added. “And on top of that they have a great quality team, I’m sure they will fight for the overall victory. »