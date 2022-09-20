The most anticipated movie releases on Netflix for 2023

Netflix prepares its catalog for 2023 with great premieres long awaited by the public. To offset price increases in subscriptions, the film proposal is renewed and improves remarkably.

There will be something for all tastes: from romantic novels to fiction and action, without forgetting animated films. The platform has already anticipated what is coming, which is really attractive and exciting.

The wonderful story of Henry Sugar

Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley, Dev Patel and Rupert Friend star in this Wes Anderson film, based on the Roald Dahl short stories. The tale is divided into three parts, with Henry Sugar as the thread running through each.

Bard

Also titled “False Chronicle of a Few Truths,” it was directed by Alejandro G. Inárritu. In a nostalgic comedy tone, it recounts the life of a Mexican journalist who returns to his country, looking for his past to recognize himself in his present.

Heart Of Stone

An action thriller starring Gal Gadot, playing a deadly spy, and Jamie Dornan. Directed by Tom Harper, the film has aroused the curiosity of the public, because the plot has not yet been released.

Teacher

Bradley Cooper directs and stars in this film, which traces the life of Leonard Bernstein, one of the most influential composers in the world. A tribute to the most prolific pianist, conductor and composer of recent times.

The murderer

Directed by David Finchner, this action movie is based on a French graphic novel of the same name. It tells the life of an anonymous killer, and stars Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton.

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget

Twenty years after the first film in the “Chickens on the Run” saga, comes this sequel that takes up Ginger’s life after escaping from Tweedy’s farm. Her team returns to the mainland to save the chickens from a new threat.

Tyler Rake 2

The second part of this successful film directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo, returns to have Chris Hemsworth as the protagonist. Suspense and action based on the graphic novel Ciudad, by Ande Parks.

The Electric State

The Russo brothers adapted Simon Stålenhag’s illustrated novel. In a retrofuturistic past, an orphaned teenager searches for her little brother with the help of a homeless man and a sweet and mysterious robot.

