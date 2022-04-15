10 miniseries to binge on Easter

Nine Perfect Strangers

Nine-Perfect-Strangers.jpg

Nine people, at different points in their lives, attend an expensive 10-day “total mind-body transformation retreat” at a place called Tranquillum House, run by a mysterious Russian woman named Masha. Miniseries that adapts the novel by Australian Liane Moriarty, starring Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Regina Hall, Bobby Cannavale and Samara Weaving. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Pam & Tommy

Pam & Tommy.jpeg Hulu

It tells the story of the relationship between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, the turbulent romance that began when they married after only knowing each other for 96 hours in 1995, and the worldwide scandal when a video of the couple having sex surfaced. Created by Robert D. Siegel, it stars Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman. Available in Star+.

Mare of Easttown

Kate-Winslet-HBO Kate Winslet in “Mare of Easttown” HBO

Created by Brad Ingelsby and directed by Craig Zobel (‘The Hunt’), the series is an extremely attractive crime drama where finding the murderer is as important as discovering whether the protagonist (a great Kate Winslet) will be able to overcome her personal problems of the present and its past. It is a season of seven episodes. Available in hbo max.

Inventing Anna

making up anna netflix – 2 Netflix

A journalist investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the legendary heiress and Instagram star who stole the hearts and money of New York’s social elite. Based on the true story of Anna Sorokin. Created by Shonda Rhimes, it stars Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky and Jennifer Esposito. Available on Netflix.

after-life

After Life- Beyond my wife – Season 3.jpeg Netflix

Tony (Ricky Gervais) led a perfect life. But after the sudden death of his wife, instead of committing suicide, he decides to push what he can or cannot do to the limit and begins to do and say whatever he wants. Something that will be complicated when everyone decides to try to save the good person they knew. Available on Netflix.

Your Honor

When the son of a well-respected New Orleans judge is involved in a hit-and-run, his father’s plan to make sure nobody knows leads to a high-stakes game full of lies, deceit and impossible decisions. Everything will get more complicated when it is discovered who the victim was and the consequences of his identity. Created by Peter Moffat, it stars Bryan Cranston, Sofia Black-D’Elia and Michael Stuhlbarg. Available from Paramount+.

Scenes from a Marriage

Scenes from a marriage.jpeg hbo max

Adapted from Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 miniseries of the same name. Re-examines the iconic portrayal of love, hate, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the perspective of a contemporary American couple. From Hagai Levi, it stars Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac. Available on HBO Max.

Big Little Lies

Big Little Lies.jfif

A dark and mysterious story about three Northern California mothers whose seemingly perfect lives are turned upside down by a murder during a fundraiser for their children’s elementary school. From David E. Kelley, it stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgård, Laura Dern, Zöe Kravitz and Meryl Streep. Available on HBO Max.

Terror

The terror.jpg

In the year 1847, a British Royal Navy expedition team is sent to the Arctic, searching for the Northwest Passage. But once there, he is attacked by a mysterious predator that stalks the ships and their crews in a desperate game of uncertainty and survival. Created by Dave Kajganich, Max Borenstein and Alexander Woo, it stars Ciarán Hinds, Jared Harris and Tobias Menzies. Available on Amazon Prime Video.