10 reasons to exercise that have nothing to do with losing weight

When someone says “I have to get in shape” and pats their belly or hips, what they are really saying is “I have to exercise to lose weight”. Unfortunately, exercise is a very ineffective way to lose fat. When it comes to removing centimeters from the waist, fixing the diet (less sugar and flour, more protein) is much more important.

Muscles are your pension plan

Know more

However, exercise is the key that makes the diet work in the long run. Exercise changes the fixed point of our body, that weight that our body defends and resists changing. Exercise, especially when intense, increases our metabolism and makes us burn more energy at rest.

But even when burning fat is not the goal, physical exercise is still essential for health for many other reasons. These are the main ones:

Better digestions

Physical activity increases blood flow to the muscles of the digestive system, which massage our food throughout the digestive tract – a process known as peristalsis – making them work faster and more efficiently. Research also suggests that exercise affects the balance of bacteria in the gut. Exercise-induced changes in microbial diversity are capable of improving tissue metabolism, cardiorespiratory fitness, and insulin resistance. It has a more positive effect on the microbiota than diet.

More energy and mental health

We are all familiar with physical fatigue, but in addition, recent research indicates that mental energy is real and we are depleted. People who exercise regularly enjoy better mental health and emotional well-being. In addition, exercise improves mood, the ability to concentrate and alertness. It is something that has been verified in health workers subjected to great mental fatigue.

Increased BDNF

Brain-derived neurotrophic factor, or BDNF for short, is a protein that has become famous. It is a growth factor that causes new neurons to form and new connections between them, and those that exist live longer. BDNF is the key to neuroplasticity, our brain’s ability to adapt, and exercise, especially intense exercise, has been shown to increase this, improving cognitive abilities and alleviating symptoms of depression and anxiety .

improve sleep

Sleep is essential to maintain good physical and mental health. Sleep disturbances increase the risk of diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, depression and Alzheimer’s. Exercise improves all measures of sleep quality: longer duration, reduced time to fall asleep, and fewer nighttime awakenings.

improve sex life

Studies of the effects of exercise on libido have been conducted primarily in people whose sexual satisfaction is affected, for example, women after hysterectomy or men who have had prostate cancer. In both cases, exercise has maintained libido and sexual function, suggesting that it works even better in healthy people. Of course, it must be short and intense exercise, since long-term exercises have the opposite effect.

Improves cognitive abilities

Researchers have long known that exercise improves people’s cognitive performance, including executive function—thinking speed, attention, and memory—and produces (beneficial) changes in brain structure. Again, short, intense strength exercises have better results on mental performance.

delays aging

Physical exercise is the best pension plan. It prevents falls in old age, chronic pain, sarcopenia or loss of muscle mass, osteoporosis and, as we have seen, cognitive deterioration. Specifically, strength training is capable of reversing the aging of muscles, which influences the health of the entire body, reducing the risk of metabolic diseases associated with old age.

Less stress

Exercise lowers levels of stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol. It also stimulates the production of endorphins, the brain’s natural painkillers. Regular activity increases self-confidence, improves mood, helps you relax, and reduces symptoms of depression and anxiety. Although exercise itself is an acute stressor for the body, it also strengthens the parasympathetic system, which helps keep stress levels low at all other times.

stronger bones

Osteoporosis, a weakening of the bones that causes them to become brittle and brittle, is associated with old age, and especially menopause. However, physical exercise, especially when lifting or carrying loads, strengthens muscles, and muscle tension stimulates bones to regenerate and maintain their density.

more conscious eating

Eating mindfully requires slowing down the pace of eating. For example, you can pause between bites or chew more slowly, pay attention to fullness cues, and enjoy flavors and textures. Exercise helps make eating more mindful, and can even suppress cravings for sweets and junk food.

If you want to wear your sneakers this summer, you will have much more reason than weight to move your body.

What is all this based on?