104 exponents of art, science, academia, politics and human rights sign a letter of support for the Rejection

During the day this Sunday, a letter was released in which 104 Chilean exponents from the areas of art, culture, science, medicine, academia, politics and human rights, reveal their support for the Rejection of the new Constitution.

Among the figures are the names of various former ministers and collaborators of the former presidents of Chile: Salvador Allende, Patricio Aylwin, Eduardo Frei Ruiz-Tagle, Ricardo Lagos and Michelle Bachelet.

In the document that quickly went viral on social media, the signatories explain that although initially they would support the initiative of a new Magna Carta, they consider that there are structural problems in the text.

“Unfortunately, we the signatories here, believe that the constitutional proposal, although it advances in legitimacy and fundamental rights in accordance with the 21st century -which must be preserved- presents structural problems that put at risk the good care of our institutions and the stability of our democratic system“, they indicate in the statement.

“All of the above, plus other equally serious problems, leaves us exposed to the fact that tomorrow a populism of the left, or of the right, so in vogue in these times, substantially alters the stability of our democratic system and, therefore, our coexistence“, they add.

Likewise, those who indicated their position in the document explain that “the delay” in agreeing to include reforms to an eventually approved Constitution, “they do not resolve the points raised and maintain the political, economic and social uncertainty in which our country finds itself”.

“We, the undersigned, believe that Chile deserves more, we believe that it is essential to equip ourselves with a new Constitution, but this cannot leave open flanks that make possible a weakening of the democracy that cost us so much to recover. We need a Constitution that summons and brings together a large majority of Chileans, not one that divides and leaves out broad sectors that will not feel represented by it”, they reveal.

Who make up the 104 signatories for the Rejection?

Among those who support the letter appear the names of the actors Alvaro Rudolphy, Pablo Diaz Y Diego Ruizof Richard Brodskyformer ambassador, former Director of the Museum of Memory and Human Rights and of the Gabriela Mistral Museum and of John Paul Leftprincipal conductor of the Chilean Chamber Orchestra and National Music Prize.

Meanwhile, the architects Mathias Klotz, Rodrigo Mendez Blanlot and Ivan Poduand visual artists Gonzalo Cienfuegos, Theresa Aninat, Marcelo Larrain Y Benjamin Lyra, They also expressed their rejection.

For his part, the economist and former Undersecretary of Economy of Salvador Allende, Oscar Garreton and the economists Vivianne Blanlot, Jorge Rodriguez Grossi Y Rene Cortazarformer ministers during the government of Michelle Bachelet, appear as signatories of the document, as well as former ministers Pedro García, Felipe Sandoval, Soledad Alvear, José Pablo Arellano, Eduardo Aninat, Mariana Aylwin and Eduardo Dockendorf.

As for the academics, the signatures of the former rectors appear in the letter Claudio Elortegui (Pontifical Catholic University of Valparaíso), Peter Uribe (Andres Bello University) and Louis Riveros (University of Chile).

You can review the full letter below: