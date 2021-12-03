11 bit studios switches to the new Epic Games engine and shows one of the games – Nerd4.life

11 bit studios announced that she had moved on to develop su Unreal Engine 5, the latest version of the Epic Games engine, contextually showing one of the many games in development, called confidentially Project 8.

The Polish studio has therefore abandoned its proprietary technologies, used up to now, acquiring a customized license from Epic Games. There are currently ten projects under development internally, all driven by the Epic Games engine. It is not certain that they will all see the light, but there is certainly great creative ferment in that of Warsaw.

The license acquired by 11 bit studios allows you to choose from time to time which version of the Unreal Engine to use and can also be extended to games produced in the future. 11 bit studios has also promised that in 2022 it will announce some of the games in the pipeline, without however providing any details about it, apart from the teaser that we have published above.

It’s hard to say why the Polish software house decided to make this leap. It has probably realized that it is unable to keep up with the times its internal technologies and has therefore chosen to switch to a more performing and well-known engine on the market, which allows it to find specialized personnel more quickly.