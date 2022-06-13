Summer is coming and with it a multitude of events in which we have to do our hair. The question is how to wear it well groomed even when we sport a bob haircut or long bob, a clavicut… in which it seems that the options are more limited but it is quite the opposite. For this reason, we have asked hairdressers what are the 12 medium length hairstyles to go to a wedding in 2022 very easy, trendy and elegant.

wet look

Charlize Theron with a medium hair with a wet effect and soft waves.GTres Online.

Not only to be well groomed in the face of high temperatures, they are also an ideal hair look for your events. We are talking about the wet effect hairstyles that work great on medium hair for being a comfortable and modern look. Rosi Fernndezsalon director ananda ferdi reveals how to get them. “With the help of a gel and on damp hair, we comb all the hair back and place it behind the ears, without streaks. We fix it at the end with a little heat and it is perfect.”

Smooth hair with movement

Barbara Palvin wearing medium straight hair with a headband.Getty.

The very smooth hair stockings but with movement, looseness and fall are also a very suitable hairstyle to wear at your next wedding. And if your hair does not touch the shoulder, it usually looks great with the parting on one side and if it slightly exceeds the shoulders with the parting in the middle and even with an accessory, they are a great option.

Semi-gathered with bow

Lucy Boynton and her semi-updo with a bow.GTres Online.

The semi-updos are also worn upstairs and with luxurious textures. Make a high semi-ponytail, well textured with product to fix and make it shiny. Roll it up to form a knot, you can separate several strands or make a braid, too. And decorate it with accessories like a bow or a fashion barrette.