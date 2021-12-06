-13.78%. At least 11 years old- Corriere.it

Evergrande sinks on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, losing 13.78% to HK $ 1.94, the lowest of the last 11 years. The stock thump came after the group’s announcement last Friday that it had received a request to repay debts of over $ 300 billion. The second Chinese real estate developer on that occasion announced that he wanted to actively work with offshore creditors on a restructuring plan, adding that there was no guarantee on sufficient funds to meet his obligations. The move resulted in the summoning of President Hui Ka Yan by the Guangdong government which had agreed, at the company’s request, to send a working group to oversee risk management. China’s Evergrande group has yet to repay $ 82.5 million (€ 73 million), according to finance agency Bloomberg.

Xu Jiayin had sold 7 billion in personal assets In mid-November, Evergrande president Xu Jiayin sold personal assets worth more than 7 billion yuan ($ 1.1 billion) to support the ailing company. Xu had liquidated several homes in Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, as well as some private jets. The money, which Xu had transferred to Evergrande since early July, was used to maintain basic commercial operations, Chinese media reported, and to pay staff salaries and interest on some bonds. The money was also earmarked for the completion of real estate projects across China. So far Xu Jiayin has personally raised funds to keep Evergrande alive, the media had written. But all this was not enough and even the announcement of wanting to work with creditors is not convincing the markets.



The other problems of the real estate giant But China’s real estate has other challenges: Hong Kong-listed Sunshine 100 China Holdings said it missed Sunday’s deadline to make $ 179 million on principal and interest payments on a 10-year bond. 5%. The insolvency, the company explained in a stock exchange file, was due to liquidity problems resulting from the negative impact of a number of factors including the macroeconomic environment and the real estate sector. The company, according to Bloomberg’s calculations, has $ 385 million in outstanding bonds. Kaisa Group, another struggling real estate developer, announced last week the bankruptcy of a bid on a $ 380 million debt swap that would buy it crucial time to raise cash, warning that there was no guarantee it would he would have been able to meet his payment obligations.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange Returning to the markets, the Hong Kong stock exchange opens the week with a sharp correction on fears of a rate hike in the US and the Beijing squeeze on the hi-tech and real estate sectors: the Hang Seng index marks a drop in 1.30%, at 23,458.02 points. In addition to the crash of Evergrande, Alibaba also marks -7.71%, after the announcement of the reorganization of e-commerce on the international and domestic front, and the appointment of a new financial director.

