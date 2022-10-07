14 famous unfaithful Hollywood
It shouldn’t be that surprising. It’s on all your news channels. Celebrities are allegedly unfaithful… over and over again.
What’s really amazing are those who got caught not once, but TWICE, and sometimes even more!
Here are 15 celebrities who have been involved in cheating scandals more than once.
Tiger Woods, one of the greatest golfers of all time, is also known as one of the greatest serial cheaters of all time.
Jesse James allegedly had multiple affairs while married to actress Sandra Bullock, and then continued to cheat on his fiancée, Kat Von D.
Throughout their complicated relationship, Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on Khloé Kardashian more than once.
Chris Rock has been very candid in his comedic special about his serial cheating habits.
Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger reportedly had a strong history with different women throughout his decades-long music career.
Lamar Odom has admitted to being unfaithful on multiple occasions during his marriage to Khloé Kardashian.
Elizabeth Taylor is rumored to have cheated on multiple husbands, including one who was initially married to her best friend, Debbie Reynolds.
Jude Law reportedly left the mother of his three children for his co-star, later having an affair with his family’s nanny during the new relationship.
Dean McDermott left his TV personality wife for another co-star, only to later cheat on his new wife after marrying and having four children.
Ozzy Osbourne’s reps claim he had a sex addiction when it was revealed he cheated on his wife, Sharon Osbourne, on multiple occasions.
Kristen Stewart’s much-publicized romance while dating Robert Pattinson was just the beginning of her cheating rumors.
Ben Affleck dumped an actress named Jennifer for the next one, to allegedly have an affair with a movie production company. SNL.
Claire Danes fell in love with not one, but two of her co-stars while already in a relationship.
